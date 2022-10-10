Donno Mailbag: No, This Miami Hurricanes Season Will Not Be A Lost Cause

Here we go again. The losing streak is now three, but I see light at the end of the tunnel! As always, you can send us questions and comments for a future mailbag on twitter to @LockedOnCanes or by email to LockedOnCanes@gmail.com.

Q: What are your realistic predictions for Miami's offense and for our record following the UNC game? -Austin Cosper

A: You'd be surprised at how quickly a team can change their fortunes and momentum. A 2-3 start feels like gloom and doom. It's painful. People may have forgotten that the Hurricanes started 2-4 last year before finishing 7-5. Prior to a three game winning streak in 2021 (vs NC State, Pitt, and GA Tech), they lost close games to Virginia and North Carolina in similar fashion to how they lost to UNC this past Saturday.

I see Miami winning six or seven games when it's all said and done. Clemson and Florida State are the toughest opponents remaining. Outside of those two, you won't see a foe as good as Carolina for the rest of the year.

Solidifying the offense is key. I was thrilled to see Tyler Van Dyke bounce back with a big game. He played with confidence, finally. Colbie Young showed us he can be a weapon in the passing game moving forward. Will Mallory put up big numbers. Josh Gattis finally added some tempo.

The problems have been execution on third down, fourth down, in the red zone, and untimely turnovers like that catastrophic Jaylan Knighton fumble. Miami's overall effort was better on offense but they need to re-establish the running game. Getting Zion Nelson and Jakai Clark back healthy on that offensive line will be important.

This team needs to continue their hard work and repetition to cut down on the lapses that lead to negative plays. If they can be sharper on literally just two or three more plays per game to avoid a blown coverage, a drop, and a fumble here or there, the wins will come.

A: I was waiting five games for the Colbie Young breakout and we finally got it in the fourth quarter. #88 hauled in 3 catches for 43 yards and a touchdown on consecutive plays.

I asked Mario Cristobal about Colbie Young's journey. He explained that Young didn't arrive in the transfer portal until July, which put him behind the eight ball. His adjustment process from Junior College took some time. Offensive coordinator Josh Gattis mentioned Young dealing with some minor injuries throughout the fall.

He's finally healthy and looks comfortable out there. Expect the 6-5 Young to become an important target from here on out!

Q: For the mailbag I was wondering if you could talk about the impact this loss had on recruiting and the overall thoughts from the commits after the loss. -Julian Weinstein

A: Losses and losing streaks don't help, obviously. They also don't hurt as much as people think. Recruits don't necessarily knee-jerk the way fans do. Their decisions for 2023 and beyond are based a lot more on the future than on the present. The message from Cristobal and his coaches doesn't change. They are selling a vision for what type of team Miami wants to be once these players step into the program to help build it.

Here's what 2023 Miami commit Antonio Tripp had to say after the UNC loss:

Thanks for the questions! Everyone, please try to stay sane for the rest of the week and let's hope Miami claims that first conference victory against Virginia Tech this Saturday!

