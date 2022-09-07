Previewing the Hurricanes Matchup vs. Southern Miss

Saturday will feature a familiar name hitting the field at Hard Rock Stadium that will bring back memories to long-time Canes fans, when Frank Gore Jr. and the Southern Miss Golden Eagles head down to Miami Gardens for a matchup against the No. 15 Miami Hurricanes.

Not only does Gore Jr. carry the name of his father Frank Gore, he possesses similar athletic abilities as well. With that, Gore Jr. owns one of the most interesting skill sets in the country at the running back position.

Gore Jr.'s last season stats showed a mixed bag, as he ran for 801 yards, brought in 155 yards receiving, and threw for 189 yards as well. While Gore Jr. was the emergency quarterback which led to him accumulating that many yards, it goes to show just how versatile of an offensive weapon he is.

Looking at this matchup for Mario Cristobal and the Hurricanes, they'll head in favored by 24.5 points coming off of a 70-13 win against Bethune-Cookman. There are some areas in need of improvement in preparation for their big matchup against Texas A&M on Sept. 17, expect the Canes to bring the intensity against Southern Miss.

With Tyler Van Dyke not having to see much demand in last week's offense, an increase in passing volume may be seen in order to open up the offense. However, Southern Miss didn't do a great job slowing down Liberty's run game in Week 1, which could lead to another big game for Henry Parrish Jr.

Looking at the keys to the game for the Hurricanes, first and foremost will be to limit Gore Jr.'s impact on the game. With the narrative of playing against his father's alma mater and being just a great player in general, he's the force behind this Golden Eagle offense.

Miami will also need to continue asserting the run game like they did last week. Jaylon Knighton is expected to play this weekend and he should create a dynamic duo alongside Parrish Jr.

Lastly, Miami needs to contain the pocket and set the edge. Especially as the Canes prepare for big matchups ahead this season, they need to sure up their play on the ends.

Overall, the Canes should be able to walk away with yet another victory on the season after Saturday. Still, there is a lot of work still left to do if Miami plans on making itself a threat for the ACC Championship and potentially higher.

