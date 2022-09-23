Miami vs. Middle Tennessee State: Picks and Predictions For Week 4

The Miami Hurricanes' 17-9 loss to Texas A&M this past Saturday stung the UM faithful who were optimistic the gap between the Canes and SEC foes had been narrowed to a marginal extent.

Instead, the Hurricanes proved that they still have some work to do before returning to that level of glory. It starts this week with an opportunity to get right against the Middle Tennessee State Blue Raiders, before Miami kicks off its ACC schedule by hosting North Carolina on Oct. 8.

Miami is considered a 26.5-point favorite over Middle Tennessee State, according to Sports Illustrated's Sportsbook. The over/under is set at 52 points.

You can find All Hurricanes' staff picks for Week 4 below. We will track each staff member's prediction record throughout the season, which will not be determined against the spread.

Alex Donno (3-0): Miami 42, MTSU 6

Miami needs a “get right game” after too many missed opportunities at Texas A&M. Middle Tennessee State gave up 261 rushing yards in their blowout loss to James Madison in Week 1. Miami should be able to move the football on the ground somewhat easily with Henry Parrish, Jaylan Knighton and Thad Franklin. It will be interesting to watch the Canes passing game with another injury (Jacolby George) affecting wide receiver depth. Miami’s defense looks ready to dominate. This will be a similar opponent to Southern Miss and I think Miami will start faster this time.

Liam Willerup (3-0): Miami 37, MTSU 13

Even with their loss to Texas A&M, Miami showed that they can play a physical brand of football. As the return home to Hard Rock this weekend, the Hurricanes should be motivated more than ever to show out in front of their fans. With Miami down two top receivers in the last seven days, expect Josh Gattis to return to trusting the run heavy scheme to establish a lead early. If Miami can establish an early lead, expect Tyler Van Dyke and the offense to air it out to see who can lead this receiving attack. Middle Tennessee State posses as much as a threat as Southern Miss did, so I’d expect a comfortable victory at the end of the day.

Zach Goodall (3-0): Miami 38, MTSU 15

The Hurricanes' need to create big passing plays has become rather obvious over the last couple of weeks, and it doesn't help that Tyler Van Dyke has been without pass-catchers Xavier Restrepo and Jacolby George and will be for some time. Unless a previously unheralded receiver steps up in their absences, I envision Miami will struggle to separate in games. Granted, the Canes will handle the Blue Raiders thanks to strong performances from their trio of running backs Jaylan Knighton, Henry Parrish Jr. and Thaddeus Franklin Jr., but perhaps not as dominantly as fans would appreciate.

Luke Chaney (2-1): Miami 48, MTSU 14

Miami's passing attack is in need of a jolt, and I think this unit will find success against a questionable Middle Tennessee State passing defense. Tyler Van Dyke enters this game without trusted slot receiver Xavier Restrepo and emerging sophomore wideout Jacolby George. The redshirt sophomore must develop more chemistry with some of UM's other pass-catchers before Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) play kicks off for the Hurricanes in two weeks against North Carolina. Van Dyke and his team should be able to rout the less talented Blue Raiders.

Collier Logan (2-1): Miami 33, MTSU 7

It's a good week to bounce back for the Hurricanes as they face the (2-1) MTSU Blue Raiders at home. It's early, but Miami is undefeated at home so they'll be looking to continue that streak here and should be able to do so pretty easily. That being said, Miami's offense hasn't looked spectacular against really any opponent this year. Even against Bethune-Cookman, the Canes had their struggles early. Do adjustments need to be made Yes, some. But mostly, the Hurricanes just need to execute when they have the ball, especially in scoring position. DC Kevin Steele's defense has been playing better each game and should use his contest as a tune up before the bye week next weekend. In the end, Miami's defense dominates and the offense looks better, but doesn't blow the roof off here.

Rowdy Baribeau (2-1): Miami 37, MTSU 17

Miami has yet to show the offensive production and ability to score since the first week of the season. I believe Miami will use the game against MTSU to attempt to get the passing game going. Whether it succeeds or not is to be determined. Miami needs the passing game to improve and building some momentum against a non-power five opponent could bode well for a young, injured group of wideouts and the captain at the helm, Tyler Van Dyke. Like Zach stated, Miami will handle business against MTSU with another strong showing by its defense. However, it will likely look like the game against Southern Miss, score-wise.

Anna Sapio (2-1): Miami 45, MTSU 7

Although Miami illustrated a lacking of integral offensive skills last week versus Texas A&M, this Saturday they should produce an outcome similar to the Hurricanes first two games. The Blue Raiders have much deeper holes in their play than Miami does, thus Miami should be able to produce a win. As long as the Canes can improve their passing game and maintain their solid defense they should be able to come out on top of this game. My only concern is if the Hurricanes are able to clean up the mistakes that costed them the game last week, which I think they are more than capable of especially against an inferior team.

Brian Smith (2-1): Miami 41, MTSU - 17

Miami’s passing attack needs immediate attention, but with the injuries to Xavier Restrepo and Jacolby George, there’s likely to still be a heavy dose of the ground attack. It’s going to be helpful in slowing down a solid Middle Tennessee State defense and keeping its offense on the sidelines.

Look for Jaylan Knighton to get more carries and fellow running back Henry Parrish, Jr. to still lead the rushing total at the end of the game. The Hurricanes will methodically pick apart the Blue Raiders and wear them down with size and strength. Miami is too big and too physical for MTSU.

AllHurricanes.com is your home for all things Miami Hurricanes football, recruiting, basketball and other athletics, all the time. Follow along on social media at @AllHurricanes on Twitter and All Hurricanes on Facebook for round-the-clock news and analysis.