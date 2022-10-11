NFL Canes Put On Top Performances and Continue Hot Streaks

Both in Week 4 and now Week 5, Miami has had a player represent them across the pond in the UK. While some former Hurricanes battle through injuries, others continue to make an impact for their squads.

TE David Njoku, Cleveland Browns

Njoku has been on a roll as of late, as he caught his longest reception of the season for 38 yards en route to a six-reception, 88-yard performance in a loss to the Chargers. Njoku continues to improve his stock with impactful performances.

WR KJ Osborn, Minnesota Vikings

Osborn brought in all five of his targets for 41 yards as the Vikings beat the Bears and improve to 4-1 on the season atop the NFC North.

S Rayshawn Jenkins, Jacksonville Jaguars

Jenkins had a career-high with 12 total tackles as the Jaguars fell late to divisional rivals Houston Texans, 13-6.

DE Calais Campbell, Baltimore Ravens

Campbell's numbers continue to slow down as he finished with one tackle in the Ravens' Sunday Night Football victory over the Cincinnati Bengals.

WR Braxton Berrios, New York Jets

Berrios had just one reception but took his fourth carry of the year 15 yards for a score as the Jets improved to 3-2 with a victory over the Miami Dolphins.

DE Jaelan Phillips, Miami Dolphins

Despite a loss, Phillips totaled his season-high in tackles with five as the Dolphins await quarterback Tua Tagovailoa's return.

LB Denzel Perryman, Las Vegas Raiders

Perryman was a force for the Vegas defense last night as he tallied eight tackles and added his first sack of the season as the Raiders lost to divisional rival Kansas City Chiefs, moving them to 1-4 on the season.

P Pat O'Donnell, Green Bay Packers

O'Donnell had three punts with one landing inside the 20 as the Packers fell to the Giants in London.

RB Deejay Dallas, Seattle Seahawks

Dallas saw just one rushing attempt and one reception offensively, but made his mark with a forced fumble and added 21 return yards. Dallas will see an increased role now with Rashaad Penny out for the season.

DB Mike Jackson, Seattle Seahawks

Jackson returned to action against the Saints with three tackles and a pass deflection as the Seahawks fell to the Saints on the road.

DB Jaquan Johnson, Buffalo Bills

Johnson had a career-high eight total tackles as the Bills dominated the Steelers in a 38-3 victory at home.

DL Al-Quadin Muhammad, Chicago Bears

Muhammad totaled three tackles and half a stuff as the Bears fell to divisional rivals in the Minnesota Vikings.

