Is Miami In The Race For 5-Star Nyckoles Harbor? Status on Gattis? | Donno Mailbag

Q: Where we at with Nyckoles Harbor’s recruitment? I know Mario is going in home but he never took a visit. Do we have a chance?? -Melissa (Hoodie Girl)

A: The fact that Mario Cristobal (and his loafers) reportedly got into Harbor's home for a Wednesday night visit tells me Miami is in the game. This isn't hopeless. Harbor has approached his recruitment from such a professional standpoint that he clearly isn't the type to waste his time with coaches who don't have any shot.

Geo Milian had the scoop:

With that said, I will have to rain on the parade just a bit. As Melissa noted, Miami never received an official visit from Harbor. He prioritized other campuses over Miami's, including saving his last OV before signing day for Oregon. The Ducks are considered favorites for his signature. Up to this point, I have not heard any feedback, good or bad, about how his in-home with Cristobal went. It's all silence.

Harbor is an elite track star with borderline Olympic speed. Track is a big part of his recruitment and I have been told (as I am not a college track aficionado) that Oregon has a premiere track program. Harbor also has aspirations of becoming an orthopedic surgeon, so perhaps pre-med options at Miami could be of interest to him.

Harbor wants to play either wide receiver or tight end in college. Miami could really use a lightning fast, 6-5, 225 lb wide receiver. I really hope Cristobal can pull this off against the odds. Harbor is expected to announce his choice on February 1st. Michigan, South Carolina, and Maryland are also in play.

A: All the evidence is pointing to a Josh Gattis exit. He hasn't been seen on campus for weeks. That included him being absent for a crucial official visit from USC transfer WR Gary Bryant Jr. It's widely being reported that he is shopping around for a new job. Barry Jackson from the Miami Herald is the most recent to examine the situation. While I agree with you that personnel had a lot to do with the offensive failures last season, I still feel there will be a new coordinator in the building in 2023.

As far as why Jake Garcia left, I believe the top factor to be his place on the roster. He was likely heading into spring football as the number three quarterback, behind Tyler Van Dyke and Jacurri Brown. Gattis may have been a factor as well, though, considering the uncertainty of his future at Miami. Also, quarterbacks coach Frank Ponce recently departed for a return to Appalachian State. That left a ton of uncertainty for Garcia.

