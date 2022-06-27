Miami Hurricanes OT Issiah Walker Enters Transfer Portal

Photo: Issiah Walker; Credit: Wayne McGahee III/Democrat-Imagn Content Services

After several weeks of speculation, Miami Hurricanes’ third-year redshirt freshman offensive tackle Issiah Walker has reportedly entered the transfer portal.

Walker was a four-star recruit coming out of local Miami Norland High School and the No. 157 prospect in the nation for the 2020 class by the 247 Composite rankings, as well as a Sports Illustrated Senior All-American, when he signed with the Florida Gators.

He transferred to Miami after just a semester in Gainesville but never found his footing in Coral Gables either, missing both last season and this spring practice due to personal reasons.

With Miami bringing in a new head coach, Mario Cristobal, and a new staff along with him, such as offensive line coach Alex Mirabal, there were bound to be some changes in style and scheme, which always inevitably result in some turnover in the personnel department. Walker marks the eleventh Cane to enter the transfer portal since the conclusion of their 2021 season.

The 6’4” 310-pound tackle was a coveted transfer in 2020 who many thought would flourish on the Canes’ struggling offensive line, especially considering his local status. But being closer to home didn’t manifest in any real sense of a comfort zone for Walker, who some thought would at least see time in Miami’s rotation this fall.

With Walker’s departure, the Canes will likely depend on junior tackle John Campbell, who missed 2021 with an injury but has six starts under his belt, as well as an incoming transfer of their own, ex-Oregon Duck and utility lineman Logan Sagapolu, to rotate in at the tackle spots along with redshirt freshman Michael McLaughlin, behind starters Zion Nelson and DJ Scaife in 2022.

