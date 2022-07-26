Two Miami Hurricanes Linemen on 2022 Outland Trophy Watchlist

There’s only about a month left until the college football season kicks off, which means it's “watch list week” for this year’s postseason awards.

The Football Writers Association of America released their shortlist for the 2022 Outland Trophy, an honor awarded to the best interior lineman in the country (offensive or defensive), and two Miami Hurricanes have found themselves amongst the 89 players named.

Offensively, the Canes are represented by fourth-year junior tackle Zion Nelson. Nelson was one of the best pass blockers in the country over the back half of last season and his prototypical NFL frame has several experts projecting him as a potential first-round pick in next year’s draft.

He’s one of eleven ACC linemen on the list and stands a good chance at being the most sought-after tackle in the conference at the season’s conclusion.

Nelson’s improved significantly each season and there’s a lot of excitement about how high his ceiling could be. Coaches and fans alike have watched Nelson grow from a wet-behind-the-ears freshman starter and are anticipating a big season from the hardened veteran.

Leonard Taylor taking down Virginia QB Brennan Armstrong (2021). Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

On the other side of the ball, sophomore defensive tackle Leonard Taylor has also carved out a spot on the Outland watchlist. As a true freshman last year, Taylor recorded 21 tackles, two sacks, and a team-leading 7.5 tackles for loss proving to be a valuable backfield disruptor from the interior.

The Canes will need the former five-star prospect and Miami native to continue to wreak havoc on the inside, as they were one of the ACC’s worst units in regard to pressure in 2021 and lost their top two sack-getters from last fall (LB Zach McCloud, LB Deandre Johnson) this offseason.

While the sophomore would have a huge hill to climb to take home the Outland Trophy this year, he certainly has the physical tools and natural skills to seriously compete for the award down the line.

It's an optimistic time for the U, as they’ve secured several big-name recruits in recent weeks and have a player on seemingly every preseason award shortlist. There’s a lot for Hurricanes fans to be excited about but the true impact of head coach Mario Cristobal’s overhaul won’t be clear until deep into the fall.

With standout players like Nelson and Taylor on the field though, things in Coral Gables are looking more promising than they have in quite a while.

AllHurricanes.com is your home for all things Miami Hurricanes football, recruiting, basketball and other athletics, all the time. Follow along on social media at @AllHurricanes on Twitter and All Hurricanes on Facebook for round-the-clock news and analysis.