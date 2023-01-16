Skip to main content

Miami and Quarterbacks Coach Frank Ponce Going Different Ways

Miami Head coach Mario Cristobal will look in a new direction with quarterback coach Frank Ponce now gone.

After a disappointing offensive performance this past season, there were many questions for the Miami Hurricanes and the offense they operated.

One of those questions was how the quarterback play went. Tyler Van Dyke appeared to regress even before his shoulder injury; he did not look as confident as he was during the 2021 season.

The backup quarterbacks -- Jake Garcia and Jacurri Brown -- also struggled to find a consistent rhythm.

Miami will reportedly now be seeking a new quarterbacks coach, per a report by Manny Navarro of The Athletic, as Frank Ponce will reportedly be heading back to Appalachian State to be the offensive coordinator for the same school he left to come to Miami.

There are still questions to be answered for head coach Mario Cristobal and the offense for the Canes, especially with offensive coordinator Josh Gattis still on staff. He actually took the ire of Miami fans even more than Ponce did during and after the 5-7 season.

Miami finished at No. 60 in the country by throwing for 239.1 yards per game, and only averaged 23.6 points per contest, which was No. 97 in college football.

Quarterback Coach Frank Ponce (white shirt), Jacurri Brown (11), Jake Garcia, and Tyler Van Dyke - Sep. 3, 2022 versus Bethune-Cookman
