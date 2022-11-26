Miami vs. Pittsburgh: Picks and Predictions

Today's final regular season game for the Miami Hurricanes against the Pittsburgh Panthers has significance. The Canes need a win to be bowl eligible and regain some confidence back.

It will be interesting to see how charged up this Hurricanes team is from the outset of the game against the Panthers.

Miami is viewed as a 6.5-point underdog against Pittsburgh, according to the Sports Illustrated Sportsbook. The over/under is set at 43 points.

You will find All Hurricanes' picks and predictions for Miami versus Pittsburgh below.

Liam Willerup (9-2): Pittsburgh 24, Miami 16

While Miami should be motivated to win their final game of the season at home after an embarrassing loss to Clemson, I don’t know if that motivation will be there Saturday. It’s been a long season with growing pains in Mario Cristobal’s first season, and this Pitt team might be the final blow to this Miami squad. Pitt’s run game has been phenomenal behind Israel Abanikanda, and I’d expect him to have a big game. All in all, this Miami team will likely end the season 5-7 and head into a roster re-haul this winter.

Zach Goodall (8-3): Pittsburgh 27, Miami 17

I wrote last week that my confidence was lacking in Miami to compete with Clemson and was not only correct in that assessment, but my 34-10 prediction for Week 12 was actually six points off as Clemson ended up posting 40 points.

It's safe to say my confidence in the Hurricanes has not increased since. While it doesn't look at all like last year's unit, the Panthers' offense remains threatening and can control the ground game enough to keep the Hurricanes' already lackluster offense off the field. I envision that being the case on Saturday.

Luke Chaney (8-3): Pittsburgh 21, Miami 13

Having won three games in a row, the Panthers have found their rhythm in the final stretch of the season. Junior running back Israel Abanikanda has blossomed into a star. He has rushed for 1,320 yards this season, which leads the ACC.

In contrast, Miami has remained inconsistent throughout the year. In its most recent game against Clemson, the Hurricanes' underwhelming offense only managed 98 total yards.

While I do not expect the Panthers to run away with this game, I think their dominant rushing attack and blistering pass rush will be enough to come out on top against UM.

Rowdy Baribeau (7-4): Miami 27 Pittsburgh 16

It’s the final regular season game and Miami has one final chance to make bowl eligibility. The Canes face multiple challenges going into the game and there’s a good chance Pitt can capitalize on Miami’s struggles.

The Miami defense will need to be at a premium to hang with Pittsburgh and need its offense to put up points, more than just field goals. Miami will need to establish the ground game and rely on it if they wish to have success in this game.

Alex Donno (7-4): Miami 20, Pittsburgh 19

This is only a Miami victory if Tyler Van Dyke starts and that's what I am expecting. Miami will need to hit some chunk plays downfield to keep Pitt's defensive front honest. Van Dyke threw for 426 yards in a win at Pittsburgh a season ago. Weapons like Xavier Restrepo, Will Mallory, Brashard Smith and Colbie Young will need to be on their A-game. Defensively, the biggest challenge will be containing Pitt running back Israel Abanikanda. This one will come down to the wire but I think Miami will edge this one out on senior day and ensure bowl eligibility with a 6-6 record.

Anna Sapio (7-4): Pittsburg 17, Miami 16

The Hurricanes are looking to gain Bowl eligibility tonight at home at Hard Rock Stadium. Miami and Pitt have both had unprecedented seasons this fall. The Hurricanes are still immensely struggling to exhibit the ability to work cohesively as a team, most likely a product of not meshing with their new Coach, Mario Cristobal yet. Miami's expected strong points, like quarterback Tyler Van Dyke, obviously have not played as expected either.

Although being equipped with a few potential future NFL players, Pitt has lacked much momentum offensively this season. However, Pitt's defense has emerged as a solid threat against many teams. Miami's offense has many holes and Pitt's strengths defensively should highlight them, resulting in a loss for the Hurricanes.

Collier Logan (6-5): Pittsburgh 30, Miami 20

Miami enters its last regular season game desperate for a victory. A win here would grant the Hurricanes bowl eligibility, and at least somewhat salvage this disappointing season. Do they have enough gas in the tank to get that done, though?

With so many injuries, and quite a bit of transfer portal uncertainty, it's unclear which Canes are even going to take the field. Miami's been missing continuity and cohesiveness all year. This could be an invaluable opportunity to get 2023 started with some momentum, but I'm not sure Miami has the juice left to squeeze out this win.

Brian Smith (5-6): Pittsburgh 24 Miami 17

Hurricanes need a victory to reach .500 and be a legit bowl option. With all the uncertainty about injuries, it's hard to even know which Miami players will take the field. Of course there's the concern over quarterback Tyler Van Dyke and his shoulder injury. Doubtful that he plays in a game like this and risks being hurt yet again. At least freshman signal caller Jacurri Brown has been gaining valuable reps.

The bad news for Miami and Brown is Pittsburgh's aggressive defense. It's sitting with 39 sacks, good for No. 3 in the nation. Against Miami's patched up offensive line, that's a recipe for disaster. Brown is going to need his legs to bail him out quite often.

Defensively, Miami has the best chance to make headway; look for the Canes to take the football away from quarterback Kedon Slovis and the Panthers a couple of times. It still will not be enough. Miami will battle until the very end, but the Panthers outlast the Hurricanes in a game that goes down to the wire.

John Garcia, Jr. (7-1): Pittsburgh 27, Miami 17

Bowl eligibility is on the line for The U and it gets to wrap up the season at home against an inconsistent opponent. With one final opportunity to make up for one of the nation’s most disappointing seasons, expect Miami to operate with freedom and creativity on offense.

The issue is that Pitt comes to town with one of the most steady individuals in the sport on its side in Israel Abanikanda, a downhill back that wears down opponents over time. Slowing him early and forcing Kedon Slovis to contest with Miami’s secondary could be the home team’s best bet for an upset.

Slovis and Jared Wayne will make enough plays to keep Kevin Steele’s unit honest, and the Pitt defense bends but doesn’t break when it counts most. Enjoy the names you see on the field Saturday because the Miami roster will look plenty different come spring ball and kickoff 2023.

