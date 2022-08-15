Where Do the Hurricanes Stand in the Preseason AP Top 25?

The Associated Press released its first set of top 25 rankings for the upcoming college football season and the Miami Hurricanes have landed at number 16 on the list. The Canes are the third highest ranked ACC team, behind Clemson (4) and NC State (13) but are tops in the conference’s Coastal Division.

Miami is coming off a disappointing 7-5 season, but 2022 looks as bright as ever behind the arrival of head coach Mario Cristobal, a revamped staff, and a boatload of talented players. Quarterback Tyler Van Dyke is one of the nation’s most proficient passers and has been impressing everyone during fall camp. Reports are that his accuracy has taken a huge leap to match his already pro-caliber arm.

The Canes will have veterans up front on the offensive line, such as tackle Zion Nelson and guard/tackle DJ Scaife Jr. They’ll be less experienced at the skill positions but there’s a lot of talent in playmakers like receiver Jacolby George and running back Jaylan Knighton. Those position rooms are jam-packed with potential breakout players, not to mention tight end Will Mallory, so it may take some time for the go-to guys to emerge.

Strength of schedule has Miami’s slate of games ranked as the 32nd most difficult in the country next year, which is right in the middle of the pack for the Power 5, so they should have a realistic chance at cracking the top fifteen in 2022. If they can upset either Texas A&M or Clemson on their way to an ACC title appearance, Cristobal could be looking at a top ten ranking at the close of his inaugural season as the Canes’ general.

