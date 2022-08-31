Preview: Miami Hurricanes vs. Bethune-Cookman Wildcats

Mario Cristobal was sitting pretty in Eugene, Oregon less than a year ago as he was building up the Ducks to be a force in the Pac-12.

However, Cristobal received a golden offer to return back to sunny South Florida and coach at his alma mater in December 2021. With a chance to help restore his former school to glory, Cristobal signed the papers and is now heading into his first game as the Miami Hurricanes head coach.

While some programs like the Oregon Ducks and the Ohio State Buckeyes will face daunting opponents to open up their seasons, the Hurricanes will go up against one of the lesser imposing members of their in-state foes in Bethune-Cookman from Dayton Beach.

The Wildcats are coming off a disappointing 2-9 season, the program's first in the Southwestern Athletic Conference. They'll be led by head coach Terry Sims, who has been with the program since 2010 and has put together a 36–30 record since taking over the lead role in 2015.

The Hurricanes head into this game, as well as Week 2 against Southern Mississippi hoping to kickstart their 2022 campaign before they head to College Station to face the Texas A&M Aggies in Week 3. The official spread has yet to be released for Saturday's matchup between the Hurricanes and Wildcats, but it is expected that the Hurricanes handle the game comfortably.

Miami fans will be excited to get a glimpse of their revamped roster on Saturday, featuring a mix of talent all across the team looking to put on for the U this weekend. All eyes will be on QB Tyler Van Dyke though, as a stellar second half of the 2022 season would begin his potential Heisman Trophy campaign in Coral Gables.

While the Wildcats are not an opponent the Hurricanes will have many struggles with, Miami's new coaching staff will be bringing out new schemes that will surely be tested thoroughly throughout this matchup. Nonetheless, the Canes should be starting their season off on the right foot with a win when it's all said and done.

