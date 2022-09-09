Miami vs. Southern Miss: Picks and Predictions for Week 2

The No. 15 Miami Hurricanes are back at Hard Rock Stadium this weekend, set to host the Southern Miss Golden Eagles on Saturday in Mario Cristobal's second game in charge of the Canes.

Much like Week 1 against Bethune-Cookman, this game should serve as a great tune-up opportunity before Miami heads to College Station to face No. 6 Texas A&M in Week 3.

Miami is considered a 25-point favorite over Southern Miss, according to Sports Illustrated's Sportsbook. The over/under is set at 51 points.

Alex Donno (1-0) Miami 51, Southern Miss 17

Defensively, the Miami Hurricanes will be able to focus on stopping the run, since this Southern Miss offense can't do much else. Miami will have to contend with Frank Gore Jr. operating out of the wildcat, though. Gore put up big numbers against Liberty but Miami should be able to contain him and keep him out of the end zone. As long as the Canes can keep controlling the trenches they should be fine. Starting left tackle Zion Nelson is back and so is star running back Jaylan Knighton. Tyler Van Dyke will have all of his protection and most of his weapons. Canes will win big at home.

Luke Chaney (1-0): Miami 38, Southern Miss 13

Southern Miss will present Miami with one of the most creative offenses it'll face this season on Saturday. The "Super Back" system, a wildcat-style of offense led by running back and Miami native Frank Gore Jr., almost gutted out a win for the Golden Eagles last weekend against Liberty. With Southern Miss expected to run this system in chunks yet again, it should be able to control the time of possession against the Hurricanes. Miami should still win by a sizable margin, thanks to its talent advantage.

Collier Logan (1-0): Miami 56, Southern Miss 10

Southern Miss will be Miami's first FBS opponent of the season, but the Canes should be ready after their glorified warm-up with Bethune-Cookman. In fact, their matchup with Southern Miss should be a bit of a warm-up as well, as the Canes will face No. 6 Texas A&M the week following this game. Quarterback Tyler Van Dyke had a bit of a quiet outing last Saturday and that's what Miami will likely try to recreate in this one. The Hurricanes are going to run the ball until they can't, which likely won't happen against Golden Eagles. Expect a big day from the ball carriers again and a slightly more sure-footed defense. Eagles RB Frank Gore Jr. should put at least one in the endzone for Southern Miss at the Hard Rock though.

Liam Willerup (1-0): Miami 51, Southern Miss 14

With the playbook still getting full-integrated into the offense, I expect Josh Gattis to open up the air attack ahead of a marquee matchup at Texas A&M on September 17. Alongside that, the return of Jaylon Knighton should boost this rushing attack against a Southern Miss defense that allowed 244 rushing yards to Liberty in their first game of the season. Looking at this game for the Golden Eagles, I’m predicting that Frank Gore Jr. finds himself in the endzone in at least one of the two predicted touchdowns for the side. At the end of the day, the Hurricanes are a far superior side and should have this game settled by halftime.

Rowdy Baribeau (1-0): Miami 52, Southern Miss 17

The fluidity of Miami's offense while using a small portion of their playbook on Saturday gives me a reason to believe the offense will only expand and get more diverse against Southern Miss. USM's defense will be a step up from Bethune-Cookman's, but it still has a secondary capable enough of generating turnovers. Miami has also shown that they are capable of generating turnovers. Seeing how Frank Gore Jr. fares against his hometown team will be fun, this game could have some fireworks offensively. I do, however, believe that Miami will put up enough points and play disciplined enough defensively to run away with the game.



Anna Sapio (1-0): Miami 63, Southern Miss 17

Last week proved that the Hurricanes have the ability to play cohesively as a team. No position illustrated an overwhelming lack of preparation. Everyone on the field contributed to the success and thus the Canes should produce another win this week against another inferior team.

Zach Goodall (1-0): Miami 49, Southern Miss 14

Southern Miss is a more talented team than Bethune-Cookman all-around, which keeps me from predicting a 70-point outing for a second week in a row for Miami. I also see the Golden Eagles outscoring the Wildcats thanks to the presence of, like everyone else has mentioned, Frank Gore Jr. within Southern Miss' offense. Still, this matchup should result in an easy victory for the Canes behind a strong run game and another efficient showing by Tyler Van Dyke. I'm thinking Will Mallory finds the endzone and gets into a groove after a quiet return from injury in Week 1.

Brian Smith (1-0): Miami 52, Southern Miss 10

Miami will not look past Southern Miss prior to playing Texas A&M. This game will be about handling business and getting better. Tyler Van Dyke will be sharp from the outset, and he will have an additional talented running back to utilize this week as well. It's the return of the "Rooster" for Miami, and that would be Jaylan Knighton. His speed will lend itself to Miami getting at least a couple of long runs/and or receptions from Knighton, and the Canes offense will stay hot. Defensively, a non-existent Southern Miss passing game will lead to Miami stuffing the line of scrimmage and keeping them out of the end zone until late in the game during garbage time.

