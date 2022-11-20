Miami Hurricanes Sport UVA Helmet Stickers To Honor Fallen Cavaliers Players

Earlier this week, tragedy struck the University of Virginia as a shooting unfolded in which multiple students were injured and three Cavaliers football players were slain.

Virginia, still reeling from the horrific ordeal, is in the midst of perhaps its darkest hour. The University of Miami and the Hurricanes football program want the Cavaliers to know that they stand with Virginia.

The Canes sported Virginia decals on their helmets against Clemson in honor of the three fallen Cavaliers players, Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis Jr., and D'Sean Perry. All were promising young student-athletes and stand up individuals with bright futures ahead of them. Their loss has devastated many people at Virginia, as well as its fans, the college football community as a whole, and the United States.

Perry was a native of the Miami area, having played his high school ball at nearby Gulliver Prep. His teammates remember his smile and laughter, calling him a "generational soul". Perry's death has shaken the Miami-Dade football community and his immense impact on others during his life is not something that will be forgotten anytime soon.

It's important for all of us to remember what truly matters in times like this. The stickers that the Canes donned against Clemson are reminders that every moment and every person must be cherished. Senseless violence has rocked the Virginia family, but it will not extinguish the light of these three bright souls.

While the ACC is home to some of the most intense rivalries in sports, it's also one of the tightest brotherhoods in athletics. Although Miami and Virginia are certainly rivals on the field, they are allies in all arenas.

There are no words or actions that can soften the grief of these players' families or the UVA community. All that can be done is to honor the brilliant and admirable lives of those three young men that were taken from the world too soon.

