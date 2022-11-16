Miami Stock Report: Jacurri Brown, Kamren Kinchens Rising After Week 11

Miami needed a win and it got one in their 35-14 dismantling of Georgia Tech last weekend. That game marked the Canes' third road win of 2022 and brought their away record to 3-1 on the year, a bright spot in an otherwise gloomy season.

Head coach Mario Cristobal has to be a least a little happier after that win, but Miami's got two tough ACC battles coming up to close out the season.

Those are games that the Hurricanes would like to win, and the victory over Georgia Tech gives them at least a little bit of momentum. If Miami can finish strong, it will be a much easier off-season in Coral Gables, Fla.

Here are the Hurricanes who saw their values change a bit in Week 11's win, with each player currently trending in the right direction.

S Kamren Kinchens

Game stats: Eight tackles, one pass breakup, three interceptions, one pick-six

If you look up the definition of "ball-hawk", you'll find a highlight reel of Kinchen's performance against Georgia Tech. The sophomore safety hauled in three interceptions on the night, returning one for a 99-yard touchdown to put the game out of reach. he also added eight tackles and another pass deflection in the contest.

Those three picks raised Kinchens' 2022 total to six interceptions, giving him sole ownership of the FBS lead. He's been a playmaker all year, but on Saturday he displayed some of the best coverage instincts that any Hurricane has in a while.

With two more games to play and the possibility of a bowl appearance, Kinchens has the chance to increase his total even further and solidify himself as one of college football's best safeties.

QB Jacurri Brown

Game stats: 14-of-19, 136 passing yards, three touchdowns, 19 rushes, 87 rushing yards

Was this the best performance by a Hurricanes quarterback this year? Yes.

Sure, Tyler Van Dyke threw for nearly 500 yards against a better team in his best outing this year (496 yards/three TDs), but he also threw a pick and Miami lost that game. Brown, in his first-ever college start, threw three scores, ran for just south of 100 yards, and didn't turn the ball over while leading Miami to a conference victory.

Brown will start the rest of the year, and he has a real opportunity to give himself a leg up in the spring's impending quarterback battle.

Cristobal and Miami offensive coordinator Josh Gattis have both affirmed that Van Dyke's their guy throughout the season, but that stance may be shifting after Brown's performance. The staff and the fans will get a chance to see how Brown fares against a top team in a tough environment this weekend when The Hurricanes take on Clemson on the Tigers' home turf.

RB Jaylan Knighton

Game stats: 16 carries, 118 yards, one touchdown

Knighton was buried by criticism after fumbling three times in four games, but he responded in a big way against Georgia Tech, posting his best stat line of the year. In running back Henry Parrish Jr.'s absence, Knighton stepped in to deliver a 100-yard game, picking up over seven yards per carry. It was great to see Knighton persevere through his rough patch, adjust his carrying style, and deliver in a big win.

Whether or not the Canes get Parrish back for this weekend remains to be seen, but Knighton took a step toward proving his reliability again. Miami will need all its weapons if the Hurricanes are going to have a chance against the top-ten Tigers.

