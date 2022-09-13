Miami Hurricanes Stock Report Following Week 2

The Miami Hurricanes are officially 2-0 and they haven't looked half-bad in the process. They're averaging 50 points per game and the defense still looks like this team's best unit. The Canes will travel to College Station, Texas, to take on No. 24 Texas A&M in Week 3. Here's a look at which players' stocks are on the move leading up to Miami's first Power 5 matchup of 2022.

Stock Up

DL Nyjalik Kelly

Week 2 Stats: Two tackles, one sack

The defensive front starred on Saturday, particularly in the second half. Miami's front seven dominated the Southern Miss offensive line and held them to just 33 yards rushing.

Kelly, a true freshman, played only ten snaps in the game but looked every bit as seasoned as the Canes' veteran linemen. He stormed into the backfield for his first career sack and did an effective job holding the edge.

The Hurricanes played 13 defensive linemen on Saturday and will likely continue to use a heavy rotation up front. Coaches mentioned at the beginning of the season that Kelly was a young player who could carve out a starting role by the year's end, so expect his snap count to increase as Miami gets deeper into their schedule.

DL Leonard Taylor

Week 2 Stats: Two tackles, one sack, two total tackles for loss

Taylor was one of the highest-ranked recruits to choose Miami in recent years and he lived up to the hype his freshman season, tying for the team lead with 7.5 tackles for loss. While he's seemingly fallen deeper into the mix-up front, the sophomore showed Saturday that he's the most explosive backfield disruptor on this roster.

On back-to-back plays, Taylor burst through the Golden Eagles line like a greased cannonball to record a sack and an additional tackle for loss. If he can keep his motor running for a full four quarters, Taylor's going to be a very special player for this Hurricanes' defense. Although fellow lineman Akheem Mesidor will return this week, Taylor should still get plenty of reps in Week 3.

Leonard Taylor gets his first sack of 2022 against Southern Miss. Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

RB Thad Franklin

Week 2 Stats: 12 carries, 57 yards, one touchdown, two catches, 10 receiving yards

With freshman ball carrier Tre'Vonte Citizen out for the season, Franklin is Miami's only true backfield bruiser. Henry Parrish Jr. and Jaylan Knighton both run with authority, but neither possess the sheer size and power of Franklin, who has been getting a lot of the short-yardage carries for the Canes so far.

Franklin possesses a very unique skill set, especially for someone of his size. He's a powerful runner, but also might have the best balance on his feet of all the running backs. He shakes off tacklers while standing on a single leg and almost always falls forward when going down.

Additionally, he's incredibly valuable in the passing game. Not only is he an above-average pass protector, but he also has a great set of hands. His presence on the field forces defenses to move up in the box, which can then be easily exploited on RPO's, supposedly a staple in OC Josh Gattis' offensive scheme. Knighton's almost back to full speed, but he'll probably cut more into Parrish's carries than Franklin's for now.

Stock Down

S Avantae Williams

Week 2 Stats: Zero tackles

Williams saw limited action in Week 2, and there was some speculation about his status with the team following the game. Those concerns seem to be calmed for the moment, though. Coaches have said they expect him to compete and see him as a productive member of the team.

The sophomore may end up back in the fold, especially considering how average the secondary looks, but, barring some dramatic turn of events, don't expect him to see a lot of playing time against the Aggies in Week 3.

Miami Hurricanes quarterback Tyler Van Dyke. Jaylynn Nash-USA TODAY Sports

QB Tyler Van Dyke

Week 2 Stats: 21-for-30 (70%), 255 yards, one touchdown, one interception

Call it blasphemy or treason if you will, but Van Dyke didn't do his Heisman campaign any favors in Week 2. Yes, he completed 70% of his passes, but only one for a touchdown and also let one slip for an interception. He finished the game with a 53.0 QB rating, lower than Southern Miss' true freshman Zach Wilke (54.1) who was making his first-ever collegiate appearance.

It wasn't so much the performance as much as it was the competition. Southern Miss, who let Liberty's Kaidon Salter throw two touchdowns on only 13 attempts a week prior, did a fairly decent job containing the high-octane Canes' offense.

In his defense, Miami hasn't really needed Van Dyke to take over yet and it's been expressed, both by players and coaches, that they've kept a lid on things offensively. That will likely have to change in Week 3 against Texas A&M. Van Dyke reportedly "love[s] getting booed", so this Saturday night's clash with the Aggies at the infamously raucous Kyle Field should be an ideal battlefield for the Hurricanes' gunslinger.

