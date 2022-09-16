Miami Hurricanes Top 3 Storylines vs. Texas A&M: Life Without Restrepo?

This matchup at Texas A&M not only provides the Miami Hurricanes with their first true test of the season, but it also presents an incredible opportunity under difficult circumstances.

Let’s dive into our top storylines for Week 3.

1. It's a national showcase against a big, SEC brand.

The last several times Miami has had an opportunity to face an SEC opponent on a big stage like this, it hasn’t gone well. The Hurricanes have lost big games to Alabama, Florida, and LSU in recent years. Heading into those games, the question always was, “Is Miami back?” Each time the answer was, “No, not yet.”

There is pressure that comes with the hype Miami has created. Hiring Mario Cristobal and building a blue chip coaching staff has put a spotlight on The U. Tyler Van Dyke is among the most talked about quarterbacks this season. Win or lose, if Miami doesn’t look good in this game, the national narratives will be merciless.

A victory at College Station would send a loud message to high school recruits. Several Miami commits and targets will be watching intently. The Hurricanes have a top 10 class at this moment for 2023 but a victory could help build momentum towards top five, while a blowout loss could lead to de-commits or difficulty adding new ones.

Cristobal, his staff, and Miami’s players can show millions that they’re making progress and turning back the clock to the glory days. The fact that the Aggies lost at home to Appalachian State last week only makes them hungrier and more dangerous in my opinion. A 9 p.m. (ET) game at Kyle Field, with 102,000 roaring fans will make the environment a pressure cooker.

There’s also this: The Hurricanes will have to play without one of their most important offensive players. That leads us to…

2. Miami will be missing top wide receiver Xavier Restrepo.

“X” has been Miami’s most reliable target. He’s reportedly out with a foot injury and could miss several weeks.

This presents a challenge for Miami’s offense but also provides a huge opportunity for the remaining wideouts and tight ends. Senior TE Will Mallory needs to step up after a quiet outing against Southern Miss. Brashard Smith will likely take Restrepo’s place in the starting lineup and needs to build on the momentum from last week. Smith had four receptions for 53 yards against the Golden Eagles.

Jacolby George, who averaged 26.2 yards per catch last season, will make his season debut coming off suspension. Michael Redding and Key’Shawn Smith have both scored touchdowns and made plays this year. It will likely take a collective effort to fill the void left by Restrepo. All hands on deck!

3. Texas A&M makes a quarterback change.

LSU transfer Max Johnson is expected to take over for Haynes King. King was ineffective in the first two games to put it kindly.

I can’t help but wonder how Johnson got beaten out by King in the first place. In 2021, Johnson threw 27 touchdowns to just six interceptions for the Tigers. He will likely do a better job than King at delivering the football to A&M’s weapons accurately and on time.

Luckily for Miami, Johnson is statuesque in the pocket and likely won’t be breaking containment very much. It’s up to the Hurricanes to deliver constant pressure. Johnson has been rattled in the past and made poor decisions. Pressure can make his mechanics suffer.

If the Canes can slow down the Aggies' offense, they’ll need their top D-linemen like Leonard Taylor, Akheem Mesidor, Darrell Jackson, and Nyjalik Kelly to make Johnson’s Aggies debut as inhospitable as possible.

AllHurricanes.com is your home for all things Miami Hurricanes football, recruiting, basketball and other athletics, all the time. Follow along on social media at @AllHurricanes on Twitter and All Hurricanes on Facebook for round-the-clock news and analysis.