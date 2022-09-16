Miami vs. Texas A&M: Staff Picks and Predictions

The college football matchup of the week in just about everyone's eyes (except for the producers at College Gameday) will go down in College Station, Texas late on Saturday night when the No. 24 Texas A&M Aggies (1-1) will host the No. 13 Miami Hurricanes (2-0), marking the fourth all-time meeting between the programs.

Miami is considered a six-point underdog to Texas A&M, according to Sports Illustrated's Sportsbook. The over/under is set at 44 points.

You can find All Hurricanes' staff picks for Week 3 below. We will track each staff member's prediction record throughout the season, which will not be determined against the spread.

Alex Donno (2-0): Texas A&M 27, Miami 24

Miami will prove that they are beginning to close the talent gap with the big SEC programs. With Xavier Restrepo out due to a lower-body injury, other receivers will need to step up and help Tyler Van Dyke. Expect a collaboration from Brashard Smith, Key'Shawn Smith, Michael Redding, and a returning (from suspension) Jacolby George to fill the void. At the end of the night, however, I think the Aggies' talent, home-field advantage, and anger from losing to Appalachian State will help them prevail.

Luke Chaney (2-0): Miami 23, Texas A&M 17

I have been going back and forth on this prediction for the entire season. The recent injury suffered by wide receiver Xavier Restrepo only complicates matters. Still, the Hurricanes have a major advantage at the quarterback position, and the Aggies have struggled to move the ball and put up points thus far through their first two games of the season. I have Miami narrowly winning, cementing itself as a firm contender in the ACC.

Collier Logan (2-0): Miami 26, Texas A&M 20

This will be Miami's first real test and it'll be in about as tough an environment as there is at Kyle Field in College Station, Texas. The Aggies are undoubtedly one of the most talented teams in football, but it hasn't clicked yet, and they're reportedly starting a new quarterback in Max Johnson. Switching huddle callers is always risky, so look for Miami to take advantage of some mental mistakes, especially on defense. Ultimately, this game will come down to Miami's defensive front and special teams.

Liam Willerup (2-0): Texas A&M 24, Miami 21

Despite all the QB issues with A&M, it’s hard to imagine the Aggies don’t come out to week with something to prove after falling to App State. I think Xavier Restrepo being out for Miami really makes things difficult for Tyler Van Dyke, as other players will need to step up in his absence. With such a hostile environment in Kyle Field, we will need to see a flawless game by Van Dyke if we pull through. Otherwise, odds should be on the side of the home team with everything to lose with a loss this Saturday.

Rowdy Baribeau (2-0): Miami 34, Texas A&M 23

Miami has all the tools to win the game. However, so does Texas A&M. Texas A&M is likely going to go with Max Johnson as the starter at quarterback. Johnson poses a different threat than Haynes King, but Johnson can also spread the field better than King. Miami will have to be more prepared in the secondary. The front will also have to generate more pressure off the edge. All in all, the game will likely be a defensive affair. The Canes offense will have to get going early with the run game. Texas A&M has not shown the offensive efficiency that Miami has shown through two games, so Miami's offense could be the X-factor to win.

Anna Sapio (2-0): Miami 24, Texas A&M 21

Miami has proven it has the capability to play as a team, with well-working players at every position. Although Xavier Restrepo is a major loss for his reliable connection with Tyler Van Dyke, Miami should still be able to come out on top against a team struggling with their decision at quarterback. Max Johnson is making his first start for A&M this week, and the Hurricanes should be looking for intricate ways to make him uncomfortable right out of the gate.

Zach Goodall (2-0): Texas A&M 24, Miami 20

The Aggies' offensive struggles to begin this season make me believe this game will come down to the wire, but, I get the feeling Jimbo Fisher realizes that as well. Max Johnson has experience stepping into a starting role midseason and winning games (see: LSU vs. Florida and Ole Miss in 2020), and I foresee that scenario playing out in College Station. Tyler Van Dyke will find Brashard Smith for a couple of explosive plays to make it a close contest, though.

Brian Smith (2-0): Miami 17, Texas A&M 16

Is Miami catching Texas A&M at the proper time? The Aggies are coming off a bad loss to Appalachian State by a score of 17-14. A&M will be ticked off. Still, with LSU transfer Max Johnson now in place to start at quarterback, anything can happen.

Johnson is new to the Aggies and will be trying to build chemistry with his intended targets for the first time. That's tough against a quality Miami defense. If the Aggies cannot find a way to place the football in the hands of Devon Achane enough times, it could cost them the game.

For Miami, keeping Tyler Van Dyke in a clean pocket is the goal. After last week's mediocre offensive line performance, that's not necessarily likely though. This is going to be an ugly game with both defenses winning the battle.

Miami survives on the road due to better quarterback play and fewer mistakes.

John Garcia, Jr. (1-0): N/A

Did not submit prediction for Weeks 2-3

