Miami Hurricanes' Top Performers Against UNC

The Miami Hurricanes fell to the North Carolina Tar Heels, 27-24, coming off their bye week. This game for Miami took a lot out of the team in regards to injuries, but the Canes battled back from a 21-7 deficit to turn it into a nail-biter.

Miami desperately needed quarterback Tyler Van Dyke to get going and he did just that against the Heels. However, Van Dyke wasn't the only Cane to have a solid outing against UNC. Take a read below to see who else showed out for the Hurricanes despite their loss on Saturday afternoon.

QB Tyler Van Dyke

You can't help but start with "TVD," as it almost now sounds safe to say again. After a lackluster start to the season, Van Dyke finally came into form with a career-high in passing yards of 496. He was also efficient across his 57 attempts, completing 42 of them for a 74% completion percentage.

Van Dyke had three touchdowns and an interception, though the turnover was the nail in the coffin late in the fourth quarter. Some may point the finger at the interception and rag on Van Dyke for that play, especially considering the scrutiny he's been under. However, Van Dyke's performance might be the most important thing, even considering the loss.

Van Dyke getting back to his roots and being the top quarterback he was last year and was projected to be this year, might outweigh a close, quality loss. UNC is now 5-1 on the year with one of the most explosive offenses in the country. Van Dyke matched that offense's production from nearly start to finish, not the opposite.

TE WIll Mallory

One of Van Dyke's favorite targets had himself a ballgame. Will Mallory, who's also been somewhat inconsistent to start the year, was Miami's leading receiver against UNC and was about as consistent as he's been all season. Mallory had eight catches on ten targets for 115 yards.

Mallory is a favorite of Van Dyke's and that was evident on Saturday as the connection between the two finally came to fruition. If Mallory can stay healthy and keep up the same standard of play, it will benefit both his and Van Dyke's confidence.

LB Corey Flagg

Corey Flagg, once again, was Miami's leading tackler, tied with Darrell Jackson with seven on the day. Flagg was a menace in the backfield against the Heels as he had three tackles for loss and assisted on a sack. Flagg has played at a high level all year and his standard stayed consistent against UNC.

Flagg was arguably Miami's best defensive player in the fourth quarter as he had four total tackles, including two for a loss. Perhaps the most important came late in the fourth when UNC quarterback Drake Maye scrambled on third down but Flagg dragged him down for a loss.

The Canes would proceed to turn the ball over on the ensuing possession, effectively ending the ball game, but Flagg's stop at least gave his team a fighting chance to finish the game.

