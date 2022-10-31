Miami Hurricanes Top Performers vs. Virginia in Week 9

They say a win is a win, no matter how ugly or by how much. Miami's 4OT victory at Virginia was as close as they come, and man was it ugly. The 14-12 contest saw no touchdowns, from either team. The lone trip to the end zone came from QB Jake Garcia's two-point conversion in the fourth overtime to seal the Hurricanes victory.

The W improved Miami to 4-4 and has granted Canes fans a brief reprieve from absolute hopelessness. The Hurricanes defense looked sturdy as ever, putting forth its best performance of the year. Ultimately, it was that unit that propelled Miami to the win.

Here's a look at the top performers from the game.

DT Leonard Taylor

Game Stats: 6 tkls/ 4 TFLs/ 1.5 sacks

Taylor was a terror in the trenches against Virginia on Saturday. The sophomore tackle racked up four total tackles for loss, including 1.5 sacks. There was essentially no stopping the imposing interior lineman as he got into the Cavalier backfield at will. All Virginia could really do was go in the opposite direction.

His four tackles for loss increased his season total to eight, giving him the second-most on the team in that category (T-Akheem Mesidor) behind linebacker Corey Flagg Jr. Taylor's also got three sacks on the year and he's played a vital role in Miami's defense, which ranks tied for fifth in sacks in the FBS (29).

RB Henry Parrish Jr.

Game Stats: 24 car/ 113 yards, 1 rec/ 4 yards

OK, so the offense didn't score a touchdown, not ideal. That doesn't mean that it was an all around bleak outing though. Parrish was the engine that drove the Canes offense and while they only ever kicked field goals, they did keep the clock moving and give their defense plenty of rest. What's more, Parrish notched his third 100-yard rushing game of the season, and his first since Week 2.

It looks like OC Josh Gattis has settled on Parrish as the main ball carrier, featuring occasional appearances from Lucious Stanley, which has left Jaylan Knighton out of the fold. Knighton may not be permanently displaced, but his costly fumbles couldn't be ignored any longer, having lost three to opponents this year already. Parrish, on the other hand, has given away just one fumble in his three collegiate seasons.

K Andy Borregales

Game Stats: 15-for-31/125 yards, 1 two-pt conversion

I would be remiss to exclude the Hurricanes' leading scorer from the top performers list. Without Borregales' golden leg, the Canes would have never dragged themselves to that four overtime win. Borregales went made all four of his field goal attempts on the day with a long of 42 yards. That gives him 14 made on the year, only three behind his total from last season.

Borregales is 14-for-17 this year (82.4-percent), and he's perfect on extra point attempts. He's been a little busier this year, as the Canes have had to settle for field goals more than in 2021, but he seems as reliable as ever. He legged Miami to the finish line where the Canes were able to fall forward for the win.

