Miami Hurricanes vs North Carolina Tar Heels: Info, Odds, Where to Watch, and More

The Miami Hurricanes are looking to bounce back after a stunning loss to MTSU back in Week 4. The Canes have had two weeks to prepare after having last weekend off, so they should be rested. This won't be an easy matchup though, as UNC's coming in hot behind quarterback Drake Maye and their high powered offense.

Head coach Mario Cristobal has maintained that Tyler Van Dyke will be the starter going forward, and that kind of stability is good for the team. The offense now needs to put Van Dyke in positions to succeed. It's likely that no matter how well Miami's defense plays, the Canes are going to need to put up some serious numbers offensively to take down the Tar Heels.

Miami Hurricanes (2-2) vs North Carolina (3-1)

Where: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Fla.

When: Saturday, Oct. 8 at 4 p.m.

TV: ESPN

Radio: Miami (560 AM), West Palm Beach (106.3 FM), Fort Myers (97.3 FM), Kissimmee (1080 AM), Jacksonville (92.5 FM), St. Petersburg (1040 AM), and Pensacola area (1490 AM).

Weather: 83 degrees, 50% chance of precipitation at kickoff per Weather.com.

Odds: Miami is a 3.5-point favorite, according to SI Sportsbook. The over/under is set at 53 points.

Series History: North Carolina leads the series 12-11 (last game was UNC win in 2021)

The Miami Hurricanes are getting ready to kick off their conference schedule against the North Carolina Tar Heels. Both these teams reside in the Coastal division, which gives this matchup a little extra weight. The Tar Heels come in as perhaps the surprise of the conference, led by freshman quarterback Drake Maye (19 touchdowns to one interception). The Canes will be looking to even the score after losing to UNC last season and falling behind in the series record.

For the Canes, this game just feels a little bigger. Cristobal and Van Dyke will be put under the microscope after this one, win or lose. The offense has looked powerful at times when running the ball, but just can't ever seem to find a true rhythm with the passing game. Miami will be looking to right that ship here and get back above .500.

A loss here could be painful though, signifying an 0-1 conference start and adding into a three-game losing streak. It's only Week 6, but the pressure's turning up in this 2022 season. We're about to see what the Miami Hurricanes are really made of.

