Hurricanes Week Two Top Performers Against Southern Miss

While the team may have started sluggish, some individuals helped carry the Miami Hurricanes to victory over USM.

So far, two games into the year, it’s becoming evident who the Canes will rely on to put the team in better situations and generate big plays. Here are some of the Canes' top performers against USM.

RB Henry Parrish Jr.

Henry Parrish Jr. has found himself on the top performers list twice in as many weeks now.

Like Week 1, Parrish once again ran for 100 yards and found the end zone once. Miami has been relying on Parrish through the first two weeks as the Canes manage injuries to Jaylan Knighton and Don Chaney Jr. Parrish has certainly earned himself playing time going forward as the staff manages reps between all healthy running backs.

Defensive Line

So for this, we’re cheating a little bit. As a whole, the defensive line was dominant, more so in the run game. The Canes held the Golden Eagles' run-heavy offense to a measly 1.4 yards per carry, allowing 33 total yards on the ground.

The Canes also held USM star running back Frank Gore Jr. in check, allowing just ten yards on seven carries. The defensive line needs to generate more of a pass rush going forward, but the improvement they made against the run was notable.

K Andres Borregales

The Hurricanes scored on six possessions. Andres Borregales scored on three of those.

When the Canes' offense sputtered, Borregales proved his worth by finishing numerous drives with points put on the board. Borregales didn’t get to show off his leg against Bethune-Cookman as Miami scored ten touchdowns, so it was good to see him shake any rust off with a 3-of-3 showing and a long field goal of 48 yards.

AllHurricanes.com is your home for all things Miami Hurricanes football, recruiting, basketball and other athletics, all the time. Follow along on social media at @AllHurricanes on Twitter and All Hurricanes on Facebook for round-the-clock news and analysis.