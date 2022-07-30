Miami Hurricanes Senior Will Mallory Named ACC’s Top TE

Miami Hurricanes tight end Will Mallory is on the doorstep of what has become the most highly anticipated season of his career. The fifth-year senior has already garnered national recognition, earning First Team All-Conference honors in a media poll released by the ACC.

ACC Network, the official broadcast outlet of the conference, took the time to call him the conference’s best tight end on Twitter this past week. After posting back-to-back four touchdown seasons, expectations are even higher for Mallory as he and quarterback Tyler Van Dyke settle into play caller Josh Gattis’ new innovative offensive scheme.

“This offense is exciting for tight ends,” Mallory said in the days leading up to camp. “We will have plenty of opportunities to make plays. It is exactly the type of offense any tight end would want to play in. [We’re] excited to go out and show what we can do.”

The 6-foot-5, 245-pound Jacksonville, Fla. native looked like the most reliable skill player in the Hurricanes passing game early in the spring and his rhythm with Van Dyke appeared to be firing on all cylinders before he was sidelined with a shoulder injury.

Mallory, who’s also on the official watchlist for this year’s John Mackey Award (annually given to the nation’s top tight end), is healthy now as the Canes get set to begin fall camp and he’s making the most of his last rodeo at Miami.

“I wasn’t ready to leave because I love this school and I love being around these guys” he said when asked about his decision to stay in school for a fifth year, “I want to enjoy one more season as a Miami Hurricane and accomplish more of my goals.”

The Hurricanes’ schematic and cultural overhaul of their football program already looks like its paying dividends as they’ve surged back into national relevancy. When the 2022 season wraps up, Mallory may end up being the Cane that benefits the most from this new system.

