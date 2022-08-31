Miami Hurricanes Top 3 Week One Storylines!

The Bethune-Cookman Wildcats are unlikely to pose any legitimate challenge to the Hurricanes, but Miami has plenty of questions that need answering before they face the Texas A&M Aggies in Week 3. Things are progressing nicely in the final days of preparation. Here are our top 3 storylines:

1- The team is getting healthy! Left tackle Zion Nelson, who had his knee scoped in July, has recently returned to practice. Head coach Mario Cristobal did not confirm if Nelson will play against Bethune-Cookman, but I suspect he might get a few snaps. We can expect Nelson to be fully ready for Texas A&M on September 17th.

Tight end Will Mallory, who has been limited in camp, is a FULL GO for Saturday.

Running back Jaylan Knighton had been banged up in practice recently but the Rooster is ready to fly. Cristobal says he’s okay. Knighton and Henry Parrish have been competing for starter's reps.

Running back Don Chaney should not miss more than the first 3 or 4 if I am reading the situation correctly. He suffered an injury late in fall camp but might be ready by the ACC opener against North Carolina in early October.

The bad news on the injury front is that freshman running back TreVonte' Citizen has a significant injury and will miss the entire season.

2- No depth chart yet, but the team has depth! Yes, many college programs have released their Week 1 depth chart by now. No, Miami hasn’t… not as of Wednesday morning, anyway.

Coach Cristobal said he doesn’t want to release a disingenuous depth chart. He decided not to put something on Monday just for the sake of putting something out. There are numerous positions that are still undecided.

The way I see it, beyond a handful of spots such as quarterback with Tyler Van Dyke, slot receiver with Xavier Restrepo, tight end with Will Mallory, 4 out of 5 offensive line spots, James Williams at safety and Tyrique Stevenson at corner, there are battles raging for nearly half of the starting spots and 2-deep positions.

I think the best battles are happening on the defensive line. Defensive coordinator Kevin Steele says there are at least 6 players in the interior who can rotate heavily and at least 7 on the edge.

True freshman edge rusher Nyjalik Kelly has been turning heads. Transfers Darrell Jackson, Akheem Mesidor, Jake Lichtenstein and Mitch Agude have looked formidable. Returning players like Leonard Taylor, Chantz Williams and Jahfari Harvey should feature prominently.

Battles exist at corner, too, with players like Malik Curtis, Isaiah Dunson and Te'Cory Couch really playing well, and veteran DJ Ivey looking like he's finally putting everything together!

At safety, Miami has 3 elites in James Williams, Avantae Williams and Kam Kinchens, plus Al Blades Jr, a former CB, working mostly at safety this season.

3- Wide receivers becoming more dependable? Cristobal finally sounds more optimistic about wide receiver play. He said the last 4 days in practice have been really good. “We’ve seen more reliability. Felt good leaving practice Saturday, yesterday also.”

Tyler Van Dyke said, "We're clicking really well right now, especially heading into game week. The last 4 or 5 practices have been good for the offense as a whole. Completing more balls and catching the ball a lot better than we have been in fall camp. I'm excited for (my receivers) and they're doing a great job."

Restrepo has been consistently solid. Cristobal has praised Brashard Smith after recent practices, while Jacolby George and Key'Shawn Smith, among others, have had some quality reps.

If Miami can find consistency at receiver to compliment Van Dyke, it could be a loooong season for the rest of the ACC Coastal.

