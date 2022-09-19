Reports: Hurricanes WR George Out 'Indefinitely' With Injury

After a gut wrenching, 17-9 loss at Texas A&M, the Miami Hurricanes have been dealt another tough blow. Wide receiver Jacolby George is reportedly out "indefinitely" with a broken thumb he suffered against Texas A&M on Saturday.

Marcus Benjamin of Canes County was the first to report the news.

George saw his first action Saturday against the Aggies after being suspended for the first two games of the season. In that game he filled in seamlessly, stepping in for injured wideout Xavier Restrepo, who was Miami's number one target before he was sidelined.

In that matchup with Texas A&M, George hauled in three passes from sophomore quarterback Tyler Van Dyke, totaling 41 yards receiving with a respectable 13.7 yard per catch average.

The Lauderhill, Fla. native was set to take one a much bigger role in the offense this season, but that's uncertain now with the injury news. In 2021, George had just seven catches, but made them count as he finished with 183 yards and a touchdown on the year.

It's not a crippling loss for the Canes, but it certainly stings. Miami's already depleted wide receiver corps looked out of sync to begin with against the Aggies, and now without George, offensive coordinator Josh Gattis has even fewer options for Van Dyke to target.

There are several young players who could step up in his absence such as receivers Romello Brinson and Colbie Young, or potentially freshman tight end Jaleel Skinner, who boasts elite athleticism for his size. The Hurricanes were averaging 50 points per game before the loss to A&M, but they showed plenty of weaknesses in Week 3 as they were unable to score a single touchdown.

We'll keep you updated on his status as more information becomes available. Miami needs George, especially without Restrepo for six weeks, so the Canes are certainly hoping he's back on the field sooner rather than later.

