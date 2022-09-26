Miami's Top Performers from the MTSU Game

Despite the way the game went against Middle Tennessee State, here are some of Miami’s top performers from this past Saturday.

WR Key’Shawn Smith

Truth be told, there weren’t many on the field that brought the same spark that Smith did on Saturday afternoon. Smith was a yard shy of 300 all-purpose yards and was the Canes' most electric playmaker on the field. Smith reeled in four catches for 81 yards, all of which were for first downs. He showed some wiggle in space, but also showed his deep threat ability on go-routes, which Miami has desperately needed from its wideout corps.

Smith had the most explosive play of the game for Miami in the form of a 91-yard kickoff return for a touchdown early in the fourth quarter. He also totaled 217 return yards in addition to the long touchdown. Smith certainly earned himself more reps in an offense that’s struggling to find playmakers at receiver.

WR Frank Ladson, Jr.

The South Dade (Fla.) native had his best game in his short time as a Hurricane with six catches for 65 yards. Ladson saw all of his catches in the first half and was only targeted twice in the second half, drawing one pass interference call.

Ladson was primarily used in the short and intermediate game, but it was definitely a positive to see him have a good game, for the same reason as Smith. With the way the game went and the consistency he had, Miami quarterbacks would be wise to look for Ladson in future games as he could prove to be a key contributor.

QB Jake Garcia

In relief of Tyler Van Dyke, Garcia provided the Hurricanes team and fans with a much-needed boost of energy and for a while, there was some momentum in Miami’s favor. Upon his entrance, he tossed two complete passes, including a deep shot to Smith that had the crowd rumbling.

Garcia finished the game going 10/19 passing for 169 yards. The starter, Van Dyke, went 16/32 for 138 yards with a touchdown and interception. Garcia was thrown into a game he likely expected to be playing in. It was not in mop-up duty either, but a comeback situation. With that being the case, he did well and helped Miami have a more productive second half offensively.

