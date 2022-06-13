Miami at Texas A&M Makes SI’s Top 10 CFB Games to Watch List

For fans of the Miami Hurricanes, one of the most anticipated games of the upcoming football season will be a trip to College Station to play the Texas A&M Aggies.

On Sep. 17, Miami will invade College Station, Texas to take on Texas A&M. It’s not often that Miami plays in Texas for a regular season game, and this one could be a doozy. Sports Illustrated just ranked it’s top 10 games it wants to see for 2022. Here’s the commentary about the Hurricanes and Aggies:

“For different reasons, these two programs need statement wins. For Miami: It’s a new era with a new coach (Mario Cristobal) and a promising quarterback (Tyler Van Dyke). For A&M, it’s likely to enter the season as a dark-horse darling to make the Playoff. Alabama looms as usual later on for the Aggies, but beating Miami in Week 3 could set an early tone.” - Richard Johnson, SI.com

Against Texas A&M, there will be a lot of pressure placed on the shoulders of Tyler Van Dyke. Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Sports Illustrated is certainly right about why this game is big for Miami. Winning a game against a top-notch SEC team, on the road, would help to jumpstart the program. Miami is beginning anew with its coaching staff, numerous transfers, and a quarterback with hopes of entering the Heisman race in Van Dyke.

Beating the Aggies will not be easy, as that is one of the nation’s loudest stadiums. During the past five seasons, Texas A&M has a combined 25-7 record inside the friendly confines of Kyle Field.

Here’s the article that includes all 10 games, per Sports Illustrated.

