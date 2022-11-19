Miami vs. Clemson: Scouting the Tigers

Just at a quick glance, points per game aside, Miami and Clemson are pretty evenly matched in terms of yardage per game. However, that’s on paper. The history between Miami and Clemson is an ugly one… for Miami. In three matches since 2015, the Tigers are outsourcing the Hurricanes 138-20.

Miami will need a herculean effort by everyone and limit penalties and mental errors if they wish to keep the game close and challenge Clemson for a win. It seems like Miami could be building momentum with Jacurri Brown at the helm following an almost perfect 35-14 win over Georgia Tech. It’s not impossible for the Hurricanes, but there’s a lot of boxes to check for Miami. Here’s a preview of what to expect from the Clemson Tigers.

Offense

Clemson is led by quarterback DJ Uiagalelei who’s been streaky at best in his three years as a Tiger. However, this season he’s been more efficient with a 65% completion rating with 19 touchdowns and five interceptions. He’s also thrown for over 2000 yards. The Canes defense must account for Uiagalelei’s running ability as he’s the second-leading rusher for the Tigers on the year.

The Clemson rush attack is really a three-headed monster of Will Shipley, Phil Mafah and Uiagalelei. Between the three of them, they account for 1704 of Clemson’s 1821 yards on the ground and 20 of their 22 rushing touchdowns. To put it simply, Clemson gets it done on the ground, extremely well. Shipley and Mafah both average over 5.25 yards per carry.

The Clemson offense is a balanced attack. Truthfully, it’s hard to project what part of Miami’s defense they’d like to expose, but one can anticipate a heavy run game in this contest by the Tigers.

Clemson’s wideouts are led by a bit of a surprising freshman in Antonio Williams. Williams leads Clemson in yards (473) and catches (43). The tigers can also rely on their talented senior wideout Joseph Ngata whose battled injuries the majority of his career as a Tiger. Beaux Collins, Davis Allen and Jake Briningstool are all more than solid options for Uiagalelei to choose from.

Defense

Where else to begin other than the monstrous front seven? Myles Murphy, Barrett Carter, Tyler Davis, KJ Henry, Bryan Bressee, Xavier Thomas, pure power and talent all across the Clemson front. This front will give Miami’s offensive line problems. There’s too much depth and talent for Miami’s banged-up offensive line to overcome. Now, does that mean they’ll get blown over? Not entirely, it just doesn’t lean in Miami’s favor.

The Clemson defense has 27 total sacks on the year and 79 tackles for a loss. This team lives in the backfield and they can put opposing quarterbacks in very difficult situations. Carter is arguably Clemson’s best defensive player. He’s tied for leading his team in interceptions with two, he has four sacks with 8.5 tackles for loss.

In the back end, RJ Mickens and Nate Wiggins are the top defensive backs. Wiggins has nine pass breakups on the season while Mickens has just one, but with two interceptions. Clemson is allowing 229.2 yards through the air. Miami is allowing 229.5. Clemson is not allowing big plays at the clip the Hurricanes are, but they have been caught in miscommunications this year.

