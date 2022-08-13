Neon Glow: Miami Teases New Threads, Shares Release Date

During his time at Oregon, Mario Cristobal and the Ducks displayed some of the premier threads in college football. Everyone knows Oregon for its vibrant color schemes and shiny helmets out in Eugene.

As Cristobal transitions into his next chapter in his coaching career with his alma mater, leading the Miami Hurricanes, Cristobal will have yet some more flashy threads to work with upon the release of the Miami Nights uniforms.

Featuring neon green and orange colors across a black jersey, the freshly released jerseys are expected to hit the shelves this Monday, August 15.

The promotional images display the vibrant lights and colors across the Miami Beach/Brickell area that are embodied in the uniform design. Whether that be the colorful lights strung up around Ocean Drive or the colorful displays in Wynwood, all is captured in this jersey.

This isn't the first time a Miami-based sports team has captured the vibrant atmosphere of the area onto their threads. The Miami Heat famously released their "Miami Vice" colorway a few years ago, which ended up becoming one of the most popular jerseys in the NBA.

While these jerseys will most certainly generate excitement amongst the Canes community, there has yet to be an official release as to when or where these jerseys will be worn. Odds are that these threads will be debuted at a home night game against a top ACC scheduled opponent.

Nonetheless, these threads come at an exciting time for Canes football as they recently were placed at No. 17 on the AP Coach's Poll and look forward to their opening game against Bethune-Cookman on September 3.

