NFL Canes Catapult Their Teams to Victory

After a brutal loss to the Middle Tennessee State Blue Raiders, those former Canes in the NFL made sure to come out strong and put on a proud performance for the U. How'd they do you may ask? Take a look

TE David Njoku, Cleveland Browns

Njoku finally had his breakout game of the 2022-23 season campaign, as on Thursday Night Football against AFC North rival Pittsburgh Steelers the tight end had nine receptions for 89 yards and a score. This marks Njoku's best game since October 10th of last season.

WR KJ Osborn, Minnesota Vikings

Osborn brought in the game-winning touchdown in the Vikings' 28-24 victory over the Lions. Osborn finished the day with five receptions for 73 yards and the final touchdown.

S Rayshawn Jenkins, Jacksonville Jaguars

Jenkins totaled five tackles as the Jaguars upset the Los Angeles Chargers in a dominating 38-10 victory on the road.

DE Calais Campbell, Baltimore Ravens

Campbell tallied four tackles on the day as the Baltimore Ravens improved to 2-1 with a victory over the New England Patriots.

WR Braxton Berrios, New York Jets

Berrios saw one target with no receptions and had one rush for negative two yards as the Jets lost to the reigning AFC champion Cincinnati Bengals.

DE Jaelan Phillips, Miami Dolphins

Phillips totaled two sacks and a pass deflections as the Dolphins move to 3-0 on the year as they beat divisional-foe Buffalo Bills 21-19 at home.

DE Greg Rousseau, Buffalo Bills

Rousseau extended his sack streak with 1.5 sacks on Sunday but the Bills feel to the Dolphins on the road. Rousseau now ranks seventh in the NFL in sacks.

S Jaquan Johnson, Buffalo Bills

Due to secondary injuries, Johnson will see an expanded role this season. As a result, Johnson had five tackles but the Bills fell to the Miami Dolphins.

DB Mike Jackson, Seattle Seahawks

Jackson continues his great start to the season with three tackles and a pass deflection but the Seahawks fall short to the Atlanta Falcons.

RB DeeJay Dallas, Seattle Seahawks

Dallas 21 yards on the ground and 17 through the air as the third year back continues to make a mark on the team. He also added 52 yards on kick return.

RB Travis Homer, Seattle Seahawks

Homer saw a decreased role seeing just one carry for seven yards in the Seahawks matchup against the Falcons.

P Pat O'Donnell, Green Bay Packers

O'Donnell landed five of his punts inside the twenty yard line as he continues a great start to the season and the Packers capture the 14-12 win over the Buccaneers.

DE Al-Quadin Muhammad, Chicago Bears

Muhammad had four tackles and a forced fumble for the Bears as they move to 2-1 with a 23-20 win over the Houston Texans.

LB Quincy Roche, New York Giants

Roche had one total tackle on the day as the Giants feel to divisional rivals Dallas Cowboys on Monday Night Football as they move to 2-1 on the season.

