NFL Canes Continue to Impress As Midseason Approaches

This week saw a few NFL Canes get back on track with great performances, while some others got the week off for bye as they look to return to action next week. Therefore, how'd Pro Canes do this week?

TE David Njoku, Cleveland Browns

Perhaps the most impressive NFL Cane this season, Njoku put up seven catches for 71 yards as the Browns fell just short to the Ravens. Njoku heads into next week questionable for Monday Night Football against Cincinnati.

DE Jaelan Phillips, Miami Dolphins

Phillips had one of his best career games against the Steelers on primetime, totaling eight tackles with 1.5 sacks and a TFL. Phillips looks to get back on track after a stellar rookie season.

S Rayshawn Jenkins, Jacksonville Jaguars

Jenkins continues to add to his impressive passes defended count with two against the Giants in addition to five tackles.

DE Calais Campbell, Baltimore Ravens

Despite a slow season, Campbell came out on Sunday and showed his elite talent. Campbell ended the day with four tackles, a sack and a forced fumble.

WR Braxton Berrios, New York Jets

Berrios has seen an interesting role in this year's offense, serving as a do-it-all player. Berrios finished the game with three catches for 15 yards and two rushes for 27 yards.

P Pat O'Donnell, Green Bay Packers

O'Donnell is getting a lot of work this season as the Packers offense flutters. He landed two of his five punts inside the 20 in the Packers loss to Washington.

RB Deejay Dallas, Seattle Seahawks

Dallas saw an improved workload against the Chargers with six carries for 35 yards and hauling in both his two targets. Dallas continues to backup Walker as Seattle improves to top of the NFC West.

DB Mike Jackson, Seattle Seahawks

Jackson continued to be productive in a talented Seattle corner room as he finished the game with five tackles and a pass defended.

LB Denzel Perryman, Las Vegas Raiders

Perryman returned off bye with six tackles and a TFL as the Raiders captured their second win of the year.

K Michael Badgley, Detroit Lions

Badgley scored the Lions only six points with a 53-yarder and a 40-yarder as the Lions offense fell short against the Cowboys.

AllHurricanes.com is your home for all things Miami Hurricanes football, recruiting, basketball and other athletics, all the time. Follow along on social media at @AllHurricanes on Twitter and All Hurricanes on Facebook for round-the-clock news and analysis.