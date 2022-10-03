Even In London, NFL Miami Hurricanes Made Their Mark

Whether they were in London or going head-to-head with each other on the gridiron, NFL Canes continue to show out on a weekly basis and represent for all of those in the Canes community. Therefore, how did they do this week?

TE David Njoku, Cleveland Browns

Njoku followed up his big game on primetime in Week 3 with another good outing in a 20-23 loss versus the Falcons. Njoku brought in five of his seven targets for 73 yards on the day.

WR KJ Osborn, Minnesota Vikings

All the way from London playing at the home of EPL club Tottenham Hotspur, Osborn brought in just one catch for six yards as the Vikings prevailed over the Saints 28-25.

S Rayshawn Jenkins, Jacksonville Jaguars

Despite jumping out to a strong league in the first, the Jaguars fell to the Eagles 21-29. Jenkins however added six tackles to his total and one pass defended to his season totals.

DE Calais Campbell, Baltimore Ravens

Campbell remains without a sack again since the season opener as he totaled three tackles and a pass defended. The Ravens fell short to the Bills at home.

DE Greg Rousseau, Buffalo Bills

Rousseau (sort of) continues his sack streak with half a sack on Sunday and four tackles as the Bills improve to 3-1 on the season.

WR Braxton Berrios, New York Jets

Berrios caught just one pass for six yards but threw his first career completion and touchdown to Zach Wilson for a two-yard score as the Jets topped the Steelers 24-20.

DE Jaelan Phillips, Miami Dolphins

Phillips added his first sack to the season total in addition to two tackles as the Dolphins lost 15-27 on TNF.

LB Denzel Perryman, Las Vegas Raiders

Perryman returned from injury and contributed five tackles as the Raiders captured their first win of the season of the Denver Broncos.