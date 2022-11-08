Post-Game Review: Florida State Exposed Areas Miami Must Fix Next Season

It has become clear, especially after the loss against Florida State, Miami is in a rebuilding stage in year one under head coach Mario Cristobal. Nothing was successful for Miami on Saturday night; that just means Cristobal has more work cut out than many anticipated.

Offense

The Hurricanes were dealt a bad hand two weeks ago when Tyler Van Dyke went down with an injury, just as he was beginning to get into a rhythm. Against UVA and Duke, the offense struggled from turnovers, not scoring touchdowns and not having a consistent running and passing game. As a whole, sometimes even with Van Dyke in the fold, the offense looks out of sync, unmotivated, bland and simply discombobulated.

In Miami’s last three games, the Hurricanes have completed 56% of their passes for an average of 145.3 yards per game, three touchdowns and five interceptions. Against FSU, Canes quarterbacks threw two interceptions and 62 yards. Van Dyke got the start, but quickly was relieved as it was evident he wasn’t healthy from his injury. The Hurricanes’ scheme, chemistry and trust have seemed to be the biggest issues holding back the quarterbacks, especially against FSU.

On the ground, Miami was carried by backup quarterback Jacurri Brown and tailback Jaylan Knighton. Both ran for 60 or more yards, but the Canes' run game continued to struggle. Miami ran 33 times averaging 3.8 yards per carry, bolstered by Knighton’s 15 yards per carry. Miami had its longest play from scrimmage on the ground as Knighton got loose for a 45-yard run.

Miami, as a team, is now averaging 3.74 yards per carry on the season. The Hurricanes have only averaged over four yards per rush in a game twice this year. The issues in the run game are, by the logic of scheme, the biggest thing Miami needs to clean up next season.

Cristobal and offensive coordinator Josh Gattis want to pound the ball on the ground. They cannot do that if the players currently won’t get it done, or just aren’t ready, so that will likely be a major point of emphasis in the offseason.

Defense

This defense has been on the wrong side of history multiple times this year. 45 points to MTSU, 45 points to Duke — and now, 45 points to Florida State, the Canes’ most hated rival. Miami is now allowing more points to its opponents (25) than it is putting on the board (24.7). Miami let the Seminoles do whatever they pleased and as a result, had a stat-sheet-stuffing performance on offense.

Outside of an interception early in the second quarter, Seminole quarterback Jordan Travis only needed to complete 10-of-12 attempts to get three touchdowns and 203 yards on the Hurricanes. He let it fly deep, he let it go short and let the receiver work, he was efficient for the Seminoles all night long. The Canes' secondary was torched most notably on the first-quarter touchdown pass from Travis to Ontaria “Pokey” Wilson for 56 yards.

In last week's press conference, defensive coordinator Kevin Steele was adamant that his team hadn’t given up chunk plays at a rate that many outside the program think they are. Well, against the Seminoles, the Canes gave up seven plays of 20 or more yards. Whether it be due to poor tackling or miscommunications in coverage, the Canes’ are giving up chunk plays at a high clip, the stats prove it.

By the midway mark of the second quarter, it was evident that Miami was going to have no answer for the Seminole run game. Tailbacks Lawrence Toafili and Trey Benson were lightning and thunder against Miami. Toafili was grinding out the short-yardage situations while Benson was breaking free for five or more yards on seemingly every touch.

Yes, Miami contained Travis to 10 yards on seven carries, but it cost them contain on the running backs themselves.

According to Pro Football Focus, the Hurricanes had 17 missed tackles against the Seminoles, their highest of the season. Miami has missed more than 10 tackles in five games this season, four of which have been losses.

Miami has to be better in the open space when it comes to tackling as it’s a common theme in all the losses for Miami this year. When Miami is tackling, they give themselves a good chance to win defensively as generating turnovers is not a strong suit of the defense either.

