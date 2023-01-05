Rueben Bain Played His Best Against the Best

A defensive lineman power-stepped off the line of scrimmage, made the first strike, moved the offensive lineman out of the way, and attacked the football. That’s a generic overview of how just about any defensive lineman would have liked each rep in a football game to have gone.

For Miami signee Rueben Bain, he had quite a few of those reps during the Under Armour All-American Game.

The Miami (Fla.) Central defensive end probably surprised several of the opposing offensive linemen. Bain came into the contest some place around 6-foot-2 and 250 pounds. Considering the majority of the offensive linemen were at least 300 pounds, if not 320 or more, that was a definitive size advantage for the offense.

Or was it?

This is where Bain’s height and weight actually helped him, despite many recruiting analysts knocking him for it throughout his prep career. “Hurricane Bain” got up underneath the pads of opposing blockers, often standing them up where they’d lose power. Once he extended his heavy hands into the midsection of an opposing lineman, the fun began.

He’s learned many moves throughout his career. Tuesday was the culmination of all that learning.

There were plays where Bain used just sheer strength to lock an offensive lineman out, and then oftentimes sidestepped that opponent, in an effort to reach a crease that led to the quarterback or ball carrier. His footwork combined with the power was fun to watch from field level. There’s more to it than that, however.

He used a variety of pass rush moves, and several block destruction techniques overall, that aided him in getting free. He lined up at different spots along the defensive line and didn’t matter as he was still able to gain leverage and get free quite often. Bain used rip and swipe and two-hand stab among others.

What allowed moves to be successful was Bain working towards the backfield and mixing them up from play to play. He kept offensive linemen guessing. That was smart.

Sure, he lost reps. Everyone lost reps against elite competition. The point still remained that Bain’s leverage, power, and quickness, combined with his moves, offset any size disadvantage some thought he had from height, weight or wingspan. The next part to discuss was never in question.

Rueben Bain found his way around pass protectors. All Hurricanes

Bain’s hustle showed up once again like it did during his days playing for Central. The film never lied, nor did seeing him live last night. He constantly tried to track down plays from the backside. That’s a good sign before he headed off to the University of Miami.

Further, that type of hustle and effort was what helped Miami’s defenses from years gone by be so great. That relentless pursuit! Bain had plenty of it during the Under Armour Game.

He also displayed patience with his pass rush moves and attempts to get away from blockers. The offenses were taking the vast majority of plays to the edge of the field to avoid the talented defensive linemen, Bain included.

When a move helped him reach the backfield but with no tackle for loss or sack because the football had already been moved to the outside, Bain didn’t sulk or complain. He went after the football until the whistle, and then Bain just went about his business and lined up to do it all again.

Miami fans are going to love that about Bain. They are going to love it even more the first time he brings down a quarterback inside of Hard Rock Stadium.

AllHurricanes.com is your home for all things Miami Hurricanes football, recruiting, basketball and other athletics, all the time. Follow along on social media at @AllHurricanes on Twitter and All Hurricanes on Facebook for round-the-clock news and analysis.