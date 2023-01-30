Skip to main content

Scott Frost Attracting Buzz For Vacant Miami OC Position

The Former Nebraska and UCF Head Coach A Hot Name To Replace Josh Gattis

When Miami brought in Josh Gattis to be the offensive coordinator under Mario Cristobal in his first season, Miami fans were elated. Gattis had just come off a campaign where he won the Broyles Award at Michigan en route to a College Football Playoff berth.

However, Gattis did not live up to expectations, as Miami's offense took a drastic step back from the 2021 season. Many expected Gattis to be let go immediately, but the news eventually came and now Hurricane fans await a new hire.

While names such as Kliff Kingsbury, Joe Brady and Dan Mullen have been thrown into the mix, one name seems to be generating more buzz than others entering the week.

Insert former Nebraska and UCF head coach Scott Frost, who now is without a job following his buyout at Nebraska. Frost is however most known for being the head coach of the 2017 13-0 UCF team that beat then No. 7 Auburn in the Peach Bowl.

That 2017 UCF team was number one in points per game in the country, as McKenzie Milton led the way with more than 4,000 yards and 45 total touchdowns. Additionally, they averaged nearly 200 yards on the ground per game, as UCF had a well-rounded attack.

If Frost were to be the hire, he'd have the chance to help revitalize Tyler Van Dyke, who won ACC Rookie of the Year in 2021 throwing for 25 TDs in just 10 games.

Frost has the proven track record the Miami needs at the offensive coordinator position. He's developed great QBs in Marcus Mariota and Milton, has had head coaching experience to go along with championship pedigree from his timas a player at Nebraska.

Only time will tell, but Frost would definitely be considered a home run hire for the Canes.

