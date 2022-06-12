Transfer Portal 'Impact': Hurricanes Reload DL

MIAMI – The Miami Hurricanes need help on ‘D’ and there’s certainly talent coming to the Miami campus. The defensive numbers from the 2021 season are not pretty, but they are real. Miami’s 2021 national defensive statistics leave much to be desired.

Rush Defense: 44th at 139 yards allowed per game.

Pass Defense: 102nd at 250.6 yards passing allowed.

Total Defense: 75th at 389.6 total yards allowed per game.

Scoring Defense: 84th by allowing 28.4 points per game.

The Hurricanes new coaching staff, lead by Head Coach Mario Cristobal, has been very active with the Transfer Portal to help fix this issue. In sum, the Hurricanes have already brought in five defensive lineman to help remedy the defensive woes. Here’s a look at each one.

This list is done by alphabetical order.

Mitchell Agude, Sixth-Year Senior, UCLA

Agude’s prep career went through Corona (Calif.) Santiago (class of 2017), and then he played for Riverside Community College near Los Angeles, then two seasons for the Bruins (2020 and 2021).

Statistics to Know: In 2021, Agude produced 54 total tackles (25 solo), 6.5 tackles for loss, two sacks, one quarterback hurry, four forced fumbles, and three passes broken up. His efforts led him to being a Second Team All-Pac 12 selection by the coaches, and Third Team All-Pac 12 by Phil Steele.

He started 10 games for the Bruins in 2021, and the 6’3”, 250-pound edge defender’s overall game lends him to being impactful versus the run, and even more so against the pass (rushing the QB and possibly dropping into coverage when Miami zone blitzes).

Projection: One can argue that Agude’s overall versatility will lead him to having the most snaps amongst the entire list of defensive end and defensive tackles coming from the Transfer Portal to Miami. He can play in the base defense, as well as the specialty packages – nickel and dime – to help the defense be resurrected after last year’s struggles.

Darrell Jackson, Jr., Sophomore, Maryland

Jackson played his prep ball on the Florida-Georgia line for Havana (Fla.) Gadsden County, just outside of Tallahassee.

Statistics to Know: Even as a true freshman, Jackson played in all of the Terrapin’s 13 games. Most notably, he started the last contest of the year, in the Pinstripe Bowl, versus Virginia Tech. Jackson registered four solo and two assisted tackles during the Terrapins’ 54-10 thumping of the Hokies.

A massive young defensive tackle at a listed 6’6” and 300-pounds, Jackson is a player that can stuff the middle. Miami really needed additional help at defensive tackle to shore up the run defense, and Jackson’s three years of eligibility could prove invaluable as Miami builds back its defensive line talent and depth overall.

Projection: With more experienced transfers (see below) also coming in, Jackson will be battling for playing time in 2022. He has a chance to at least be a part of Miami’s short-yardage package, and he’s skilled enough to earn minutes with the regular rotation. Let’s see how this young man competes during fall camp. Long-term, no question, Jackson will be expected to play major minutes (2023 and 2024).

Jacob Lichtenstein, Sixth-Year Senior, Southern California

Originally from Weston (Fla.) Cypress Bay in Broward County, Lichtenstein is coming back home to South Florida.

Statistics of Note: His last season in Los Angeles produced 28 total stops (11 solo), six tackles for loss, four sacks, and a quarterback hurry. In 2018, Lichtenstein looked like the next up and coming Trojan to make headway along the defensive line. A major knee injury (UCLA game) caused him to have postseason surgery, and his career path has been taken off course.

Projection: When the 6’6”, 270-pound defender is healthy, he can be a difficult player to slow down. In 2018 (knee surgery) and 2019 (hernia surgery), Lichtenstein had setbacks. He came back in 2020 for the final two games for the Trojans, but did not play. His resurgence in 2021 is a good sign, however, and he could see considerable minutes this next season for the Hurricanes at defensive tackle.

Akheem Mesidor, Junior, West Virginia

The talented defender from Ottawa, Ontario played his prep ball at Clearwater (Fla.) Clearwater Academy International before moving on to Morgantown, W. Va. to play for the Mountaineers.

Statistics to Know: His 2021 season included 38 tackles (24 solo), eight tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks, and four quarterback hurries, earning him Phil Steel Third Team All-Big XII honors. Even during Mesidor’s freshman season in 2020, from 10 games played, he accrued 32 tackles (20 solo), 6.5 tackles for loss, and five sacks (led West Virginia).

Mesidor’s talents could lead him to playing defensive end or defensive tackle, depending on down and distance, opponent, and the package the Hurricanes employ during any one given play. If Miami goes with a three-man defensive front, he can definitely play 4i (shading inside the offensive tackle) and be a big end. In a traditional 4-3 look, he’s more than capable of playing inside at defensive tackle or holding the edge at the five technique (shading outside the offensive tackle).

Projection: Mesidor could quickly become a starter for the Hurricanes. He’s athletic and strong enough to make a major impact. Now, where does he start? It would not be surprising if he plays and/or starts along the edge and interior for the Hurricanes. Versatility is a welcomed resource, so Mesidor could provide the biggest impact of any of the Miami defensive line transfers this next season.

READ MORE: MESIDOR TRANSFERS TO MIAMI

Antonio Moultrie, Sixth-Year Senior, UAB

A native of Pensacola (Fla.) West Florida, Moultrie is back in his native state after five years with UAB.

Statistics of Note: Three-year major contributor for the Blazers, with 21 starts from the 2019 (2), 2020 (8), and 2021 (11) seasons. Had a breakout campaign this past season with 62 tackles (24 solo), 7.5 tackles for loss, two sacks and four quarterback hurries in 2021.

Projection: At a listed 6’4”, 265-pounds, Moultrie is likely going to be a three technique (DT) for the Hurricanes, and his combination of size and athleticism could be used in a similar fashion as Agude to help aid defensive line production. He could also see duty on the edge, situation depending.

Final Notes

The Hurricanes will bring back three former Sunshine State prep players – Jackson, Moultrie and Lichtenstein – to play for the Hurricanes. A fourth played at CAI, a school that consistently takes in players from Canada to play in Clearwater. Adding this pipeline of talent back into Florida bodes well for Miami.

Overall, the ability to add five additional bodies to the 2022 Miami depth chart, regardless of where they hail from, should bolster all aspects of the Hurricanes’ defense.

