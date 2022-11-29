True or False, Miami’s RB Room Needs Help?

Are the Miami Hurricanes in a bad spot at running back? Some Miami fans have commented negatively about the position, based on social media posts. If that’s true or not for now, as well as in the future, was the reason for this article.

When Mario Cristobal took over as head coach at the University of Miami, he made it clear that he was going to rebuild the program’s offense with the running game being a main focus.

He certainly installed a downhill running game. Beginning with redshirt sophomores Jaylan Knighton and Henry Parrish, Jr., here’s what’s happened and where the running back room needs to get to, starting with the statistics of Miami’s two leading rushers from the 2022 season.

Knighton has speed and has shown to be willing to bang between the tackles. © Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Knighton ran 77 times for 421 yards, a 5.5 yard average, and one touchdown. He’s one of the fastest running backs in the country, but also did well with hitting a hole between the tackles.

The concern with Knighton stemmed from durability as his 5-foot-10 and 190-pound frame took some big shots. He was banged up this season and carried 10 or more times during only three games, plus missing two games. When he’s healthy, Knighton has proven to be quite the talent, but he’s not yet proven to be a bell cow running back. It’s a similar story with Parrish.

Parrish toted the football 128 times for 604 yards, a 4.7 average, and four touchdowns. He was a tough inside runner despite being the same size as Knighton. All those carries took a toll, however, as Parrish missed the Virginia Tech and Georgia Tech games.

Also, during the final three Miami games, Parrish carried the football just six, four and three times. Parrish probably wasn’t up to taking on double-digit carries like he did during the seven prior 2022 games he played for the Canes.

So, Miami has talent at running back that will return, but neither fits the mold of a bigger bruiser to offset their speedy playing styles, and both have been injured.

Additionally, the Canes just lost a bigger running back, Thaddius Franklin, after he walked off the practice field and into the Transfer Portal. He was allegedly upset that he was No. 4 on the depth chart behind Knighton, Parrish, and Don Chaney, Jr.

Chaney has gone through his own injury concerns including an ACL tear while at Miami, but he’s still considered to be a talented player and one with long-term potential.

So, that means that injured freshman TreVonte’ Citizen is the only other running back returning to the roster. Highly recruited, Citizen is an all-around running back that can play power football or hit the corner and take off.

Unfortunately, he also suffered a major lower body injury and it’s not yet known when the 6-foot-1 and 220-pound bruiser from Lake Charles (La.) Lake Charles Prep will be truly ready for action again. That leads to the following two areas being called upon to help Miami’s running back room as soon as possible, the prep ranks and Transfer Portal.

The 2023 Miami recruiting class has not earned a verbal commitment to date. There is still plenty of time to change that, however, as National Signing Day does not take place until Dec. 21, 2022.

Dillard RB Christopher Johnson has been a Miami target for a long time. All Hurricanes

There’s also been a growing involvement between Miami and Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) American Heritage running back recruit Mark Fletcher. He was once committed to the Ohio State Buckeyes. Now, he’s apparently looking hard at Florida and Miami, and there’s no doubt that the 6-foot-2 and 235-pound running back has heard from numerous other programs as well.

There’s also the fastest prep player in Florida that’s been a major target for Cristobal and the Canes, and that’s Christopher Johnson from Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) Dillard. He’s been looking hard at Miami and Ole Miss since before the 2022 season began, with Utah and Clemson being two of the other programs that have made inroads with the South Florida prospect. That leaves one more possibility for the Canes to get better.

The Transfer Portal.

Now, there absolutely has to be a truly talented player for Cristobal to sign off on adding a transfer running back. As noted above, there’s running back talent already on the roster and at least two talented running backs are possible December signees.

Further, if the Canes do add a running back from the Transfer Portal, they probably need one with some size, especially if Fletcher does not sign with Miami. That bigger running back would complement Knighton, and Parrish, as well as be an insurance policy in case Citizen does not recover from injury.

Overall, there’s much to still learn about Miami’s running back room and that likely takes place during the 2023 spring practices. There’s been concern over injuries, and rightfully so, but spring ball should shed some light on the future. There’s also promise with recruiting and do not count out the Canes from signing a transfer either.

Come next spring practice, Miami’s running back room could be much different, and even more talented, than it was in 2022. There’s reason for optimism for Miami’s running back room despite what some might say on social media.

