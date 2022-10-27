X-Factor Cane vs Virginia: DT Darrell Jackson

This next game for the Miami Hurricanes against the Virginia Cavaliers has much at stake. If the Canes fall to 3-5, it’s going to be difficult to become bowl eligible. There’s a new starting quarterback for Miami, and he’s doing it on the road to boot.

Miami’s defense is also attempting to slow down a Virginia offense with several passing weapons. There’s quarterback Brennan Armstrong and a wide receiver corps with multiple players that will one day make their way to the NFL Combine like Keytaon Thompson and Dontayvion Wicks.

That’s why the Hurricanes need to provide a push up front and frustrate Armstrong prior to him letting a pass take flight. It would be especially great if that push came from the interior, as Armstrong is not the fleet of foot and he is probably going to struggle if he’s moved off his intended area to throw.

Miami Hurricanes DT Darrell Jackson, Jr. has the chance to be a special player for Miami. Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

Combining all of that is why this game’s X-factor Cane is defensive tackle Darrell Jackson, Jr. As the season moves forward, the transfer from Maryland is playing better and better. Sacks versus North Carolina and Duke, plus tackles for loss during both of those games as well, shows Jacksonson’s improvement. His 6-foot-6 and 300-pound frame will also be important versus another aspect of Virginia’s attack.

While the Cavaliers are far from rushing juggernaut with 133.4 yards per contest, they did rush for 156 yards and a score versus Georgia Tech (Oct. 20). Armstrong even ripped off an unexpected 43-yard gain, so he cannot be completely taken for granted as a runner.

If Virginia is able to stay balanced offensively, it’s going to be much harder to slow down Armstrong and his contingent of wide receivers. That’s where the big guy comes into play.

Jackson, as well as the other interior defensive linemen, truly need to play well and keep the Cavaliers behind the chains when they attempt to run on first down. Second down and manageable for an experienced quarterback like Armstrong can be disastrous for the Canes.

Keep an eye on Jackson for Miami. His play will be pivotal in slowing down Virginia’s offense, making him this week’s X-factor Cane.

