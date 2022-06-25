1-on-1 Interview With Antione Jackson, Miami Hurricanes Legends Camp

Antione Jackson goes in-depth about the battle between Miami and Georgia.

One of the keys to the Miami Hurricanes building their football program back up would be protecting the home area much better than it has over the last decade.

To that point, a key player for Head Coach Mario Cristobal and his staff to sign would be class of 2024 cornerback Antione Jackson, currently committed to Georgia. The Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) Dillard prospect provided critical details to his recruitment with All Hurricanes from the Legends Camp.

Q: Georgia commit still?

Jackson: “Yes sir.”

Q: You’ve been taking some visits, seeing some things. You worked out at the University of Miami today, what was it like?

Jackson: “It felt good to work out in front of the crib. Just seeing the new coaching staff, it felt really good.”

Q: You were working with some of the current players and the defensive back coaches. Anything you can take away from them?

Jackson: “Just them, with the energy, the way they were teaching, not just yelling and all that. The energy that they had turned me up a little bit.”

Q: Who’s the DB coach here? Did you get time with him?

Jackson: “Coach (Jahmile) Addae. I’m about to get time with him now.”

Q: Do you have any relationship with him to this point?

Jackson: “Yeah, I have a relationship with Coach Addae, Coach DVD (DeMarcus Van Dyke), Coach Cristobal…”

Q: What’s the whole staff like all together?

Jackson: “Just them, knowing I’m committed to Georgia. Just still pushing for me shows how much they want me. And just this being together, that’s legendary.”

Q: Miami pushing the most amongst other schools?

Jackson: “Yes, definitely.”

Q: What makes you say yes, definitely?

Jackson: “Just me, they can’t hit me up yet, but I hit’em up all the time. And like, just the way they talk, it’s the love they show. They said they are not letting me leave the crib, so…”

Q: Anything planned for the future, coming back down to Miami or anything like that?

Jackson: “No, I don’t have anything planned right now.”

Q: What about Georgia, what are they saying?

Jackson: “Georgia…Miami is starting to rise up on Georgia. Like, starting to ease up on Georgia. Georgia, shows a lot of love. The love they show is different.”

Q: Do you think Miami is the biggest threat to Georgia?

Jackson: “Definitely.”

Q: Why is that?

Jackson: “Just them being right down the street from my house and what they are trying to build, what they are trying to bring together. Then the love they show on top of that. That’s a plus.”

Q: What are some schools that are still recruiting you even though you are still committed?

Jackson: “Alabama, Tennessee…Uh, Texas A&M, and that’s probably about it.”

Q: Is there a time you need to make a final decision by? Like a certain date or anything?

Jackson: “To me, it’s way too early. I’ll probably just sit down and start to figure everything out after this season.”

Q: Anything else?

Jackson: “Not really. Just feel like I did good today. I could always do better, but I felt like I did good today.”

Q: What did Miami measure you in at?

Jackson: “6’0 ½”, 173 pounds.”

