Miami Hurricanes Legends Camp: Chance Robinson Interview

One of the best all-around high school football programs in the country is about an hour away from the campus of the Miami Hurricanes. That would be Saint Thomas Aquinas, located in Fort Lauderdale.

That’s also where top 2024 recruit Chance Robinson hails from. The talented receiver has offers from across the country already including Florida State, Georgia, Kentucky, Ole Miss, North Carolina State, Michigan State, Maryland, and Colorado among others.

Robinson took a few minutes to discuss his interest in the Miami program and how he did at the Legends Camp with All Hurricanes.

Q: Is Miami about to re-offer you?

Robinson: “They should,” Robinson started off about Miami’s new staff. “I’m about to speak to the head coach real quick.”

Q: We’ll get into that. You’ve had this offer from Miami before, from the previous staff. Where is Miami in this conversation for you?

Robinson: “Well, I’ve been watching Miami since I was like a kid-kid, young. Always growing up watching Miami. My dad is a Canes fan. I’ve been a Canes fan since I was little, always going to Canes’ games, so it’s really a big thing for me, Miami. Honestly.”

Q: What’s it like to work out here at Legends Camp in front of former Miami greats like Reggie Wayne, some of the best receivers in the NFL out here. What was that like?

Robinson: “It was good. You know, always working hard, always competing. That’s what’s going to help you get to the next level. Work is not going to hurt you. It was good. Working and competing and showing these guys what I can do.”

Q: Did you get coaching from Josh Gattis or any of the former players that stuck with you a little bit?

Robinson: “Yeah, We was talking about my eyes, my routes, stuff like that. Helping me out.”

Q: Which coach was that?

Robinson: “I don’t even know his name. There were just a whole bunch of coaches.”

Q: You talk to Coach Josh Gattis?

Robinson: “Yeah, I was talking to Coach Gattis.”

Q: What’s he like?

Robinson: “You know, just tough coaching. Letting me know that, staying low, keeping my feet right, just doing the drill the right way.”

Q: Talking to you in the spring, Georgia and couple of other schools were really high on you. What does it look like going forward, what’s your plan?

Robinson: “Um, I’m not really sure you know? Just ball out and everything else will fall in line. We will just see what’s going on with that.”

Q: Any chance you are going to be an early commitment or are you going to take your time?

Robinson: “No, take my time.”

Note: Right after the interview, Robinson was actually offered by Miami Head Coach Mario Cristobal.

