Mauigoa Wants Kirkland Joining Him at Miami

College football recruiting is changing dramatically. With social media in play, recruits now commonly contact one another at a moment’s notice. That’s certainly the case with the Miami Hurricanes latest commitment.

Francis Mauigoa made the choice to pick Miami on Monday , and now he’s looking to add more talent to the offensive line in Coral Gables via his Twitter profile:

Like Mauigoa, Payton Kirkland is an easy going personality and likes to have fun. He replied to Mauigoa’s tweet with a comment at the top of the original tweet:

As for actual football recruiting, Kirkland is one of the nation’s most highly sought after offensive lineman. He has offers from across the nation including Miami, Florida, Tennessee, Oregon, Southern California, Ohio State, Texas, Oklahoma, Alabama and Georgia among others.

Kirkland has narrowed down his choices and taken official visits to Oklahoma (June 3), Florida (June 10), Michigan State (June 17) and Miami (June 20).

Kirkland is set to make his college decision on July 23.

