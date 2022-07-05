Skip to main content

Mauigoa Wants Kirkland Joining Him at Miami

Miami’s commitment Francis Mauigoa wants Payton Kirkland at Miami.

College football recruiting is changing dramatically. With social media in play, recruits now commonly contact one another at a moment’s notice. That’s certainly the case with the Miami Hurricanes latest commitment.

Francis Mauigoa made the choice to pick Miami on Monday, and now he’s looking to add more talent to the offensive line in Coral Gables via his Twitter profile:

Like Mauigoa, Payton Kirkland is an easy going personality and likes to have fun. He replied to Mauigoa’s tweet with a comment at the top of the original tweet:

As for actual football recruiting, Kirkland is one of the nation’s most highly sought after offensive lineman. He has offers from across the nation including Miami, Florida, Tennessee, Oregon, Southern California, Ohio State, Texas, Oklahoma, Alabama and Georgia among others.

Kirkland has narrowed down his choices and taken official visits to Oklahoma (June 3), Florida (June 10), Michigan State (June 17) and Miami (June 20).

Kirkland is set to make his college decision on July 23.

AllHurricanes.com is your home for all things Miami Hurricanes football, recruiting, basketball and other athletics, all the time. Follow along on social media at @AllHurricanes on Twitter and All Hurricanes on Facebook for round-the-clock news and analysis.

Payton Kirkland and Francis Mauigoa
Recruiting

Mauigoa Wants Kirkland Joining Him at Miami

By All Hurricanes Staff32 minutes ago
Francis Mauigoa
Recruiting

Scouting Report: Elite Hurricanes OL Commit Francis Mauigoa

By John Garcia, Jr.2 hours ago
Will Mallory Miami Hurricanes Tight End
Football

Miami’s Nelson and Mallory: Senior Bowl Prospects

By Collier Logan3 hours ago
Clemson Tigers
Football

ACC Football Preview: Clemson

By All Hurricanes Staff7 hours ago
Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson
Recruiting

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Salutes New Miami Football Commitment Mauigoa

By All Hurricanes Staff10 hours ago
Kyle Field, College Station, Texas - Texas A&M
Football

John Ruiz Raffling Miami Versus Texas A&M Tickets

By All Hurricanes Staff11 hours ago
Joe Salave'a and Francis Mauigoa
Recruiting

Francis Mauigoa to The U: Social Media Reactions to Miami Hurricanes' Latest Commitment

By Luke ChaneyJul 4, 2022
Jaden Rashada and Francis Mauigoa
Recruiting

Miami Hurricanes 2023 Commitment List and Evaluations

By Zach Goodall and All Hurricanes StaffJul 4, 2022