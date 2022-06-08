Miami Commitment Profile: WR Robby Washington

MIAMI – The city of Miami has a tremendous history of providing top-notch prospects through its high school programs. Whether private school or public school, it’s incredible the level of skill that calls Miami home. One of the city’s best is also going to call Miami home for college as well, so let’s take a look at this young man’s skills.

Robby Washington

Robby Washington, playing with Miami Immortals 7v7 All Hurricanes Staff

Size: 5’10”, 170-pounds

Position: Wide Receiver

High School: Miami (Fla.) Palmetto

Recruitment

On March 24, 2022, Washington selected Miami over a plethora of other offers including Alabama, Georgia, Auburn, Ole Miss, Arkansas, LSU, Florida, Kentucky, South Carolina, Tennessee, Missouri, Florida State, North Carolina State, Pittsburgh, Louisville, and UCF among others.

Frame

Really strong kid for his size. Chiseled. Has room to add some muscle in his legs and upper body, but he’s more about quickness and flexibility so there’s not a lot of need for adding bulk.

Athleticism

Type of young man that could play just about any sport and excel. Lateral quickness is likely his best asset. Straight ahead speed is electric, too. Can twist and turn to make clutch receptions.

After the Catch

One-on-one in open space, it’s hard to defend Washington after he catches the football. In fact, he’s the guy the other team will not want to see catch a simple swing pass, screen, or even run a jet sweep. Washington's ability to change direction and stop-and-start are tremendous. He's shown this to be true at the high school level, as well as with Miami Immortals, one of the top seven-on-seven programs in Florida.

Return Man

Washington's ability to make decisive cuts, especially in tight quarters, lends him to being a kick return specialist for the Hurricanes. He's really good at accelerating through a gap, and then hitting top speed very quickly as well.

Ball Skills

Does a really good job of catching the football away from his body. After snagging a pass, Washington immediately becomes a running back with how he attacks down hill; his transition from the idea of being a wide receiver to becoming a running back needs to be commended because it adds to the value of his overall ball skills.

Versatility

Washington’s ability to make players miss in space will lend him to being a top-notch player with screens. He consistently showed his quickness during shorter routes as well, where he grabs the football then just makes a defender miss that’s very close to him. During deep passes, Washington tracks the football over his shoulder very well. He will lay out for a deep ball if necessary, as evidenced by his junior film. As for positions, that’s also interesting.

He could be a primary slot receiver, or Washington could line up out wide. He’s also fearless so placing him in the backfield and running some speed option or throwing him a traditional screen pass is possible.

Areas to Improve

This is easy. Washington needs to add some strength to his frame, but he’s already proven to be able to fend off defenders in the Miami Public League. Once Washington adds a little more muscle, it's simply about refining his game like every other receiver must do. Running crisp routes, studying film, and preparing every day to get better.

