Miami Hosts, Offers Nebraska Quarterback Recruit Sebastian Circo

Class of 2025 quarterback prospect planning on return trip to Coral Gables

Saturday was swell for Sebastian Circo. 

The class of 2025 quarterback recruit out of Omaha (Neb.) Omaha North led the Louisiana Bootleggers to three wins in the Battle 7-on-7 Miami tournament event before making the drive down to Coral Gables for a visit with Mario Cristobal's program. The head coach offered the rising-junior soon after. 

The 6-foot, 175-pound prospect now holds five early offers to his name, with Miami joining Penn State, Boston College, Ole Miss and Temple to this point. 

"I met with coach Cristobal, we just talked about his success at Oregon and how they went from 4-8 to winning the Rose Bowl," Circo told All Hurricanes. "How he is gonna do the same at his hometown school, Miami, and then he offered.

"I think it’s a great school to get your education and play football. The campus is beautiful and it has really nice facilities."

Circo, who helped Omaha North to a winning season despite missing the early part of the season due to injury, says the new offer came based on the sophomore tape he put together after totaling 1,302 yards and 16 touchdowns in just over six games.

"I think my accuracy stands out the most," he said. "My film, he (Cristobal) really liked it."

In addition to camps and other 7-on-7 tournaments, the next steps for Circo involve more campus visits. Miami is in line to get one as the spring season gets going.

"I think I’m going back to Miami March 4th," he said. "Also Boston college and Penn state in the Spring."

Miami has yet to notch its first verbal commitment in the class of 2025.

