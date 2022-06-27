5 Must-Get Recruits for the Hurricanes After Jaden Rashada's Pledge

It is crucial that the Miami Hurricanes earn commitments from these five players in the 2023 cycle.

Miami has been on a tear as of late on the recruiting trail, earning commitments from four prospects since June 14.

The latest commit, Pittsburg (Calif.) quarterback Jaden Rashada, ranked as the No. 42 player and No. 7 signal-caller in the 2023 cycle by the On3 Sports Consensus, could start a domino effect with other top prospects potentially committing to the Hurricanes to surround an elite quarterback.

Here are five recruits head coach Mario Cristobal and his staff must earn pledges from in the 2023 class.

WR Nathaniel Joseph Jr.

The landscape of the Miami Edison (Fla.) High School prospect's recruitment changed on June 14 when the On3 Sports Consensus ranked four-star wideout decommitted from Clemson.

Joseph has since made official visits to both Louisville and Miami. The 5-foot-8 receiver is deemed to be a UM lean at this point, and a commitment from him could come soon.

WR Andy Jean

Despite decommitting from the Hurricanes on March 18, Northwestern (Fla.) High School receiver Andy Jean is still considering Miami.

Jean originally committed to Miami in January 2022 but renounced his verbal pledge when UM's wide receiver coach at the time, Bryan McClendon, was hired at Georgia, his alma mater.

Since then, the 6-foot-1 wideout, who many consider to have one of the highest ceilings of any receiver in the 2023 cycle, has visited Miami unofficially on two reported occasions. Jean also took part in a camp the Hurricanes hosted on June 15. He most recently made an official visit to Florida on June 24.

DL Reuben Bain

Miami Central (Fla.) defensive lineman Reuben Bain has long been considered one of the more vital recruits that the Hurricanes must add in their 2023 cycle.

UM's previous coaching staff first offered Bain in October 2020, and the 6-foot-2 defender has since made many unofficial visits to Miami, including frequent appearances at the Canes' spring practices this past March and April.

The rising senior had a video-game-like junior season for the Rockets, posting 29.5 sacks and 48.5 tackles for loss.

While Bain is thought to be a Miami lean, his recruitment is far from over, as he took an official visit to Alabama on June 24.

RB Cedric Baxter Jr.

Miami has increased its involvement in Edgewater (Fla.) High School running back Cedric Baxter Jr.'s recruitment under new running backs coach Kevin Smith.

Baxter, who rushed for 1718 yards and 26 touchdowns in his junior season with the Eagles, is ranked as the best running back in the country by On3 Sports.

Despite being a current Texas lean, the Hurricanes are definitely players in the race for Baxter's commitment.

WR Jalen Brown

Local Gulliver (Fla.) Prep product Jalen Brown has been on seven unofficial visits to Miami since January 21, including a short trip to Coral Gables for the Hurricanes' camp on June 15.

Considered a Miami lean, Brown would provide the Hurricanes with a lethal downfield threat. The 2023 receiver would need to add mass and improve his short-to-intermediate route tree to become a successful college wideout.

Brown most recently took official visits to LSU on June 17 and Michigan on June 24.

