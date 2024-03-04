Miami Hurricanes Are Battling SEC Programs For Top Cornerback
MIAMI, Fla. - It's been a great day watching the Miami Under Armour Camp.
Prospects from all over Florida and beyond balled out and then took the time to talk to members of the media. Here are some recruiting nuggets for Canes fans.
I really like where Miami stands with Hollywood (Fla.) Chaminade-Madonna cornerback Chris Ewald. He was excellent today as a player and it's proof of why the Hurricanes are making him a priority.
Still, there's competition. Watch out for Auburn and LSU here. He's been to Auburn before and will return again. He's heading to LSU for an unofficial visit next weekend. Before that, Ewald plans to trek to The U for an unofficial visit this week.
Miami needs to find a way to land the #30 player in the nation, according to Rivals.