Miami Hurricanes Are Battling SEC Programs For Top Cornerback

The Hurricanes need this top South Florida prospect

Brian Smith

MIAMI, Fla. - It's been a great day watching the Miami Under Armour Camp. 

Prospects from all over Florida and beyond balled out and then took the time to talk to members of the media. Here are some recruiting nuggets for Canes fans.

I really like where Miami stands with Hollywood (Fla.) Chaminade-Madonna cornerback Chris Ewald. He was excellent today as a player and it's proof of why the Hurricanes are making him a priority. 

Still, there's competition. Watch out for Auburn and LSU here. He's been to Auburn before and will return again. He's heading to LSU for an unofficial visit next weekend. Before that, Ewald plans to trek to The U for an unofficial visit this week. 

Miami needs to find a way to land the #30 player in the nation, according to Rivals.

Published
Brian Smith
BRIAN SMITH

Fan Nation High school football recruiting analyst covering the state of Florida, as well as across the Southeastern United States and the state of Texas.

