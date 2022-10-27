BREAKING: Five-Star Cornerback Cormani McClain Commits to Miami

When 2023 five-star Lakeland (Fla.) cornerback Cormani McClain announced his commitment date just under two weeks ago, the Florida Gators seemed primed to land his signature, with Alabama also in the mix. The Hurricanes’ lackluster start to the season presumably drove the blue-chip prospect away and put them out of the picture.

Thursday afternoon, in a filled room, McClain threw on a green “U” hat and threw up, “The U.” McClain is now the highest-rated recruit in the Hurricanes class and is the second five star along with Francis Mauigoa

The Hurricanes recruiting class under first-year head coach Mario Cristobal has been nothing short of impressive, especially after landing a recruit of McClain’s prominence. The fact he did it while the Hurricanes are clearly in a mid-season struggle, is even more impressive.

The commit has Miami ranked back inside the top 10 according to On3’s team recruiting rankings. McClain is the highest-rated cornerback to commit to the Hurricanes in the modern era and is the seventh-best commitment in the program’s history.

Miami is getting a lengthy, quick cornerback with excellent man coverage skills and has a knack for finding the ball. McClain will certainly need to bulk up at the college level, but he projects as a day-one contributor for Miami, especially considering the struggles at cornerback.

AllHurricanes.com is your home for all things Miami Hurricanes football, recruiting, basketball and other athletics, all the time. Follow along on social media at @AllHurricanes on Twitter and All Hurricanes on Facebook for round-the-clock news and analysis.