Cormani McClain Checks In At UA All-America Game In Miami Hurricanes Gear

5-star Miami Hurricanes verbal commit Cormani McClain remains unsigned, but did he just drop a massive clue that he is still all in on the Hurricanes?
Cormani McClain cannot sign a national letter of intent until February 1st, after remaining unsigned through the December window. Since then, rumors have swirled about Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes making a push for the nation's top 2023 cornerback. Alabama and Florida were the other finalists before he chose Miami on October 27th. 

By all appearances, Cormani wants the world to know his heart is orange and green. 

McClain checked in at the Under Armor All-America game on Wednesday dressed in Canes gear from head to toe and throwing up The U. Demetric Warren, the UA game's director of player personnel, dropped the image on his Twitter account. 

McClain is a consensus 5-star recruit and the number 9 overall in the class of 2023 per 247 sports. He's the third ranked player from the State of Florida (Lakeland High). 

McClain remains a Miami verbal commit. His wardrobe choice would suggest he still plans to sign with the Hurricanes. The saga continues. 

Cormani McClain Cornerback Lakeland (Fla.) High School - 2023
