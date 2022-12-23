Cormani McClain Still Unsigned

It’s nearing 4 p.m. ET and Miami Hurricanes commitment Cormani McClain has not signed a letter of intent.

There have been no official remarks from McClain, a family member, or even someone within the Lakeland (Fla.) High School program. With that in mind, it seems likely that McClain will not sign today, and therefore a new chapter will begin.

The second National Signing Day will be Feb. 1, 2023, and that’s the next time he can sign a letter of intent. If there is any update to this situation, it will be posted immediately. Until then, it's simply a holding pattern.

Looking back at McClain’s recruiting process, it’s been intense with offers from programs from across the country. Even schools out West like BYU came after McClain hard. He had 56 offers in total.

The final three schools for McClain were Miami, Alabama and Florida. Most people thought that the Gators would win out, but on Oct. 27, McClain selected the Hurricanes.

Here’s part of McClain’s film review from Zach Goodall of All Hurricanes, which defined McClain's rare talents:

“He’s a legitimate 6-foot-2 with, most likely, the longest arms of any defensive back in the class, he runs a 4.5 flat and his change-of-direction skills are polished due to similarly elite lateral athleticism, and he simply knows how to attack the football, thanks to his time spent at wide receiver since first taking the gridiron — a position he could play at the next level if he chose to. "McClain has some of the cleanest footwork in his class, too. He’ll rarely false step throughout his backpedal and is precise with every mirror step he takes in order to keep receivers in check. "This benefits McClain greatly in man-coverage where he operates like a magnet, rarely disconnected from the receiver’s hip from his powerful jam at the line of scrimmage through the conclusion of the pass. He’ll allow receivers past him as instructed in Cover 2 but has perfected the trail technique to speed down the field, catch up with the target and break up passes from behind. He’s also nimble enough to break downhill and undercut short, in-breaking throws from off-man or deep zones.”

