Miami Gets '2 for Price of 1'?

Miami could land brothers to play in the secondary.

As the Miami Hurricanes prepare for the offseason and spring practice, they are looking to add talent to the 2023 recruiting class and via the Transfer Portal.

If the Canes add a couple of brothers, they would actually add a player to each of the above categories. Miami has long since been after top cornerback Damari Brown from Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) American Heritage.

For producing cornerbacks during the past decade, American Heritage is probably the most successful program in America. Brown continues that tradition with his smooth and fluid backpedal, plus his change of direction skills. Adding in Brown’s length is another trait college coaches covet.

He’s taken official visits to Alabama, Miami, Florida State and Clemson. The Hurricanes are definitely an option come the Dec. 21 National Signing Day.

Ironically, Damari’s older brother, Davonte Brown, just went into the Transfer Portal after finishing up his third season for UCF. He was one of the more talented players for the Knights, and he will likely have quite a few offers in the Transfer Portal.

Brown is built just like his younger brother, but with three years of college starting experience and two more seasons of eligibility. He literally found himself starting as a true freshman for the Knights in 2020, and continues to build his repertoire of skills.

The Transfer Portal is not quite like high school recruiting with numerous opportunities to interview prospects at games, camps and seven-on-seven events. Thus, all that is known right now is that Davonte does in fact have an interest in Miami.

The older of the Brown brothers finished 2022 with 30 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, two interceptions, four pass breakups, and one forced fumble. He’s certainly an intriguing option for the Hurricanes.

Could the brothers be a package deal to Coral Gables?

There are many options for head coach Mario Cristobal and his staff. That being the case, adding the Brown brothers is certainly a combination that could take place.

