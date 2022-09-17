WR/DB Edwin Joseph Talks Hurricanes, Previews Miami vs. Texas A&M

The implications of a potential Miami win against Texas A&M extend beyond just the football field, as both the Aggies and the Hurricanes are recruiting players who will be at the game on visits, such as 2023 defensive lineman David Hicks.

While not in attendance, 2023 wide receiver/defensive back Edwin Joseph will be watching the game from home.

"Definitely I'll be tuning in," Joseph told All Hurricanes on Friday after the senior helped Chaminade-Madonna (Fla.) defeat American Heritage Plantation (Fla.), 42-28, in a battle of South Florida powerhouses.

"I definitely wanna see the defense show out because Texas A&M is going through quarterback problems, switching up the quarterback so I definitely wanna Miami step it up on defense, shut down Texas A&M. I also wanna see our offense put up more points. They been putting up a lot of points but just keep showing that they're one of the best offenses in the ACC."

The Hurricanes have been pursuing Joseph a lot as of late. The two-way player received an offer from Miami less than two weeks ago on Sept. 5 and made unofficial visits to UM on Sept. 5 and 9.

The South Florida native has appreciated this recent love he's been getting from his hometown school.

"I've been receiving a lot of love from them. That's something I've been wanting from the start," Joseph said. "It felt great getting love from them that I wanted ever since I started high school. It feels great to get the love."

Joseph was one of the standout players in Friday's contest against the Patriots. He totaled an interception and a receiving touchdown, in addition to the many other receptions he had. He's also getting recruited by the likes of Penn State, Utah, Florida State and others.

AllHurricanes.com is your home for all things Miami Hurricanes football, recruiting, basketball and other athletics, all the time. Follow along on social media at @AllHurricanes on Twitter and All Hurricanes on Facebook for round-the-clock news and analysis.