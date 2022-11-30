EDGE Collins Acheampong Flips Commitment From Michigan to Miami Hurricanes

Edge rusher Collins Acheampong flipped his commitment from Michigan to the Hurricanes on Tuesday night, marking the latest surprise pledge for Miami in the 2023 recruiting cycle.

The 6-foot-7 defender has been committed to the Wolverines since this past July, but the Hurricanes were among his final four schools at the time of his commitment.

Acheampong was first offered by Miami in March 2022, and he made an official visit to the school in June. The Hurricanes have since continued to sway him to Coral Gables despite his pledge to the Wolverines.

He played his senior season of high school football at Santa Margarita Catholic (Calif.) and helped the Eagles total a 6-5 record.

The 2023 prospect totaled 14 tackles, six tackles for loss and three sacks in the four games he played, according to Max Preps. He is also the teammate of 2024 defensive lineman and Miami target Charleston Collins.

Recognized as the No. 187 player and 24th-best edge rusher by the On3 Sports consensus rankings, Acheampong is a talented defender with a very high ceiling.

Acheampong is the second edge rusher that is committed to Miami's 2023 class, joining IMG (Fla.) Academy product Jayden Wayne. He is also the first player to pledge to UM since Kaleb Spencer did so on October 28.

